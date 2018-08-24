IF DERSHOWITZ SAYS THIS, THEN IT’S REALLY THAT!

August 24, 2018 at 09:22 (anti-Semitism, Britain, Chutzpah)

Now we know the truth!

Jeremy Corbyn is NOT an anti Semite!

Dershowitz: Corbyn a virulent anti-Semite

Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz tells British journalists not to lecture Americans on politics while Jeremy Corbyn leads Labour party.

