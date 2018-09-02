Image by Latuff
Swan Song of McCain
By Thomas Karlson
I
when the son of US royalty kicks the bucket
they pull out all the stops
honeyed words to ease him into the ground
sanctimonious phrases to sanitize the stench
of four score and one going south
“McCnasty”plows through high school
finishing at the bottom
off to the Academy, the Naval Academy
the admirals, grandpa and daddy, grease his way
graduates fifth from class bottom
off to pilot school
riding high on a Skyhawk in that great illegal war
flying 23 missions, bombing farms and factories
shot down, rescued, imprisoned six years
next, marriage, adultery, remarriage and Congress
a Ragan man all the way
war, tax relief all the way
Keating’s boy he’s one of the 5
II
Goldwater retires and in steps the man
no King remembrance is his stand
backs the contras and Pinochet too
bomb Yugoslavia right on cue
to end discrimination for gays, he votes nay
same sex marriage, no he did say
billions for Israel that Palestinian paradise
bombs for the Saudis was his sage advice
Libya, Syria he schemed to destroy
terror and Isis for this he deployed
voting against torture, he praises Guantanamo Bay
keep it open forever the American way
and for the presidency he did run
with reality show Sarah, that Alaskan bum
bomb, bomb, bomb Iran he sings at a rally
looses to Obama at the final tally
and then the Trump years began
he votes with 45 again and again
but flies from the hospital for the deciding vote
finally “the maverick” gives us hope
that even McCain has a little soul
leftfielder said,
September 2, 2018 at 17:26
thanks for the real accounting of the crimes committed by one of the worst war criminals of our time.
JOHN CHUCKMAN said,
September 2, 2018 at 17:27
John McCain was a far uglier piece of work than many realize.
I researched a piece when he ran for President.
The facts speak for themselves:
https://chuckmanwords.wordpress.com/2009/06/07/john-mccain-a-matter-of-character/
Nona said,
September 2, 2018 at 17:57
“Alone at work”? I don’t think Trump cares! He needs a day off….oh, wait! He went golfing…..not much different from obama when he’d golf, during political emergencies. Eh?
Nona said,
September 2, 2018 at 17:59
Actually, obama would golf, during NATIONAL/Intennational Emergencies, and let the chips fall where they may.