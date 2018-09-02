SWAN SONG OF McCAIN

September 2, 2018 at 12:19 (Corrupt Politics, Guest Post, Poetry)

 

Image by Latuff

John McCain proved on several occasions that he was always willing to stoop to new lows in his support of US militarism and empire, whether it was standing on stage with Neo-Nazis in Ukraine or taking candid photos with terrorists in Syria.

Swan Song of McCain

By Thomas Karlson

                               I

when the son of US royalty kicks the bucket

they pull out all the stops

honeyed words to ease him into the ground

sanctimonious phrases to sanitize the stench

of four score and one going south

 

“McCnasty”plows through high school

finishing at the bottom

off to the Academy, the Naval Academy

the admirals, grandpa and daddy, grease his way

graduates fifth from class bottom

 

off to pilot school

riding high on a Skyhawk in that great illegal war

flying 23 missions, bombing farms and factories

shot down, rescued, imprisoned six years

 

next, marriage, adultery, remarriage and Congress

a Ragan man all the way

war, tax relief all the way

Keating’s boy he’s one of the 5

                             II

Goldwater retires and in steps the man

no King remembrance is his stand

backs the contras and Pinochet too

bomb Yugoslavia right on cue

 

to end discrimination for gays, he votes nay

same sex marriage, no he did say

billions for Israel that Palestinian paradise

bombs for the Saudis was his sage advice

Libya, Syria he schemed to destroy

terror and Isis for this he deployed

voting against torture, he praises Guantanamo Bay

keep it open forever the American way

 

and for the presidency he did run

with reality show Sarah, that Alaskan bum

bomb, bomb, bomb Iran he sings at a rally

looses to Obama at the final tally

 

and then the Trump years began

he votes with 45 again and again

but flies from the hospital for the deciding vote

finally “the maverick” gives us hope

that even McCain has a little soul

 

4 Comments

  1. leftfielder said,

    September 2, 2018 at 17:26

    thanks for the real accounting of the crimes committed by one of the worst war criminals of our time.

  2. JOHN CHUCKMAN said,

    September 2, 2018 at 17:27

    John McCain was a far uglier piece of work than many realize.

    I researched a piece when he ran for President.

    The facts speak for themselves:

    https://chuckmanwords.wordpress.com/2009/06/07/john-mccain-a-matter-of-character/

  3. Nona said,

    September 2, 2018 at 17:57

    “Alone at work”? I don’t think Trump cares! He needs a day off….oh, wait! He went golfing…..not much different from obama when he’d golf, during political emergencies. Eh?

  4. Nona said,

    September 2, 2018 at 17:59

    Actually, obama would golf, during NATIONAL/Intennational Emergencies, and let the chips fall where they may.


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: