ANOTHER RACIST MOVING TO ISRAEL

Roseanne Barr coming to Israel

Fresh off racism controversy, the comedian says she will move to Israel for a few months in order to study with a Rabbi.

Watch this short video to see the rabbi in question’s own racism ….

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach tells crowd: Down with the Palestinians

‘I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favorite teachers over there, and that’s where I’m going to go and probably move somewhere there and study with my favorite teachers,’ Roseanne, 65, said on a recent podcast with celebrity Rabbi Shmuley Boteach.