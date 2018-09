ISRAEL LOBBY LEAKS

First see THIS post for background info …..

New leaked excerpts from censored Al Jazeera film reveal The Israel Project’s secretive Facebook influence campaign.

WATCH: New leaked excerpts from censored Al Jazeera film reveal The @IsraelProject's secretive Facebook influence campaign. #LobbyLeaks https://t.co/Ol5GuLWC13 pic.twitter.com/TxVSJiLSlr — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) September 13, 2018