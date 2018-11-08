Israeli forces shot A’ed Abu Amro, whose photo was chosen as a symbol of popular resistance in Palestine.
SHOOTING THE ICON OF GAZA
November 8, 2018 at 12:08 (DesertPeace Exclusive, Gaza, Hate crimes)
Israeli forces shot A'ed Abu Amro, whose photo was chosen as a symbol of popular resistance in Palestine. pic.twitter.com/SevQ3o6eLt— Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) November 7, 2018
