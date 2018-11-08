SHOOTING THE ICON OF GAZA

November 8, 2018 at 12:08 (DesertPeace Exclusive, Gaza, Hate crimes)

Israeli forces shot A’ed Abu Amro, whose photo was chosen as a symbol of popular resistance in Palestine.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: