Banksy gives us this poster highlighting the absurdity of the Israeli occupation. The Palestine travel poster type says “The Israeli army liked it so much they never left!”
THE LATEST FROM BANKSY — HOW MUCH THE IDF LOVES PALESTINE
November 8, 2018 at 09:36
makebelieveart said,
November 8, 2018 at 15:40
Good Morning~
I would like to share this poster by Banksy on FB. I looked at his site, but don’t see it. Can you help me find a link to post?
In Solidarity, Linda
desertpeace said,
November 8, 2018 at 15:42
you can share it from this site