BEST VIDEO OF THE WEEK

November 12, 2018 at 15:09 (DesertPeace Exclusive, Humour)

Never yell “RAIN!!” at a crowded Trump rally

  1. Sam Smith said,

    November 12, 2018 at 21:17

    Huh? What the hell was that? Did they detect some kind of threat to the President?

  2. doodaa said,

    November 12, 2018 at 21:17

    As a Trump supporter, even I laughed at that. Good one. LOL….

  3. flart blooger (@flartblooger) said,

    November 12, 2018 at 22:09

    i think it might have had something to do with the media flipping out abnout the cancellation of the wreath laying because of rain.

    soon it will be a top news item about trump being afraid of rain because of racism or something.

  4. herb said,

    November 12, 2018 at 22:22

    sounds like there is a raid …. lol Donald was packing…

  5. Anonymous said,

    November 12, 2018 at 22:30

    Oh god, how terrible. From the gun threat during the campaign.

  6. Timothy Dunlap said,

    November 13, 2018 at 01:59

    Obvious danger: code words to a team (think JFK umbrella man) or trigger words to a hypnotized mind control victim (assassin)

  7. Timothy Dunlap said,

    November 13, 2018 at 03:24

    Danger: code words for assassination team, or trigger words for hypnotized/mind controlled assassin. My comment disappears a lot; must be on target.


