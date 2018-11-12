BEST VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Never yell “RAIN!!” at a crowded Trump rally
November 12, 2018 at 15:09 (DesertPeace Exclusive, Humour)
Sam Smith said,
November 12, 2018 at 21:17
Huh? What the hell was that? Did they detect some kind of threat to the President?
doodaa said,
November 12, 2018 at 21:17
As a Trump supporter, even I laughed at that. Good one. LOL….
flart blooger (@flartblooger) said,
November 12, 2018 at 22:09
i think it might have had something to do with the media flipping out abnout the cancellation of the wreath laying because of rain.
soon it will be a top news item about trump being afraid of rain because of racism or something.
herb said,
November 12, 2018 at 22:22
sounds like there is a raid …. lol Donald was packing…
Anonymous said,
November 12, 2018 at 22:30
Oh god, how terrible. From the gun threat during the campaign.
Timothy Dunlap said,
November 13, 2018 at 01:59
Obvious danger: code words to a team (think JFK umbrella man) or trigger words to a hypnotized mind control victim (assassin)
Danger: code words for assassination team, or trigger words for hypnotized/mind controlled assassin.