All images by Carlos Latuff

I made this cartoon 6 years ago, but the way mainstream media portrays Israel siege of Gaza remains the same: “Blame Hamas”

Mainstream media coverage of Gaza “rockets”.

For a long time Israel has been cutting water, medicines and fuel to civilians in Gaza. Bomb schools. Snipers kill unarmed protesters, nurses, journalists. Stone throwing kids facing military court. But mainstream media seems interested only in “Hamas rockets”.

Israel’s double standard