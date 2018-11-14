WANNABE BUTCHER OF GAZA RESIGNS ~~ ‘NO WAR, NO ME!’

November 14, 2018 at 17:15 (Collective Punishment, Corrupt Politics, Gaza)

Defense Minister Lieberman resigns, says Israel ‘capitulated to terror’ in Gaza

Yisrael Beytenu leader slams ‘drastically inadequate’ response to massive rocket fire on south, calls for elections as soon as possible; Netanyahu to take over defense portfolio

Image by Carlos Latuff

Israel’s minister of war Avigdor Lieberman is part of Israel’s lunatic fringe – ruthless, lawless, racist, militant, extremist and nightmarish for Palestinians

Full report, including video HERE

