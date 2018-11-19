CLAP IF YOU GOT A ROOF OVER YOUR HEAD

Palestinians in Gaza can’t clap along. They live in a room without a roof. Sometimes no room is left. They have been killed by the bombs of Israel forces you are fundraising for. Are you happy?

Image by Carlos Latuff

One of the Hollywood celebrities, who raised funds for IDF last month, It would better to save his money for his own house.

👇 One of the #Hollywood celebrities, who raised fund for #IDF last month, It would better to save his money for his own house. #BoycottIsrael #BDS #USA pic.twitter.com/I7CAMvHqXs — Dr. Basem Naim (@basemn63) November 17, 2018

Beyond sick. Hollywood celebs just raised $60 million for Israeli Army in massive gala. SHAME on Pharrell, & Gerard Butler for endorsing apartheid & war crimes. Israel slaughtered 219 unarmed Palestinians & wounded 18,000 in just the last 6 months.



This is even worse …

64% of Israelis wanted to escalate bombing in Gaza. Thousands protested the end of the war. There is no hope from within Israel, it’s a racist society where genocidal bloodlust is the norm.