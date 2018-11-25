IMAGE OF THE DAY …. THE LATEST MAP OF DESTRUCTION
November 25, 2018 at 14:49 (DesertPeace Exclusive, Israel's Shame, Land Theft, Palestine)
The Willpower said,
November 25, 2018 at 17:20
The worthless UN was suppose to uphold the Treaty of 1948.
Seems they just pick and choose their battles. Cowardly
frauds.
wep said,
November 25, 2018 at 18:17
https://ifamericaknew.org/
Dave Diesel said,
November 25, 2018 at 18:33
Who is Next for greater israel ?
Better figure it out soon as greater israel really means The World..
In the US They own or control All of the critical socio / ecnomic / political
security / all the media and entertainent / education content / the vote,
and have the most dual nationals of any other country.
It would be easier to make a list of what israel does not control in the Us.
The US also has a military base in Israerl to protect israel..
In all reality, The US is a suberb of israel.
It would be nice if Desert Peace would post of a map of the world
showing isreal’s pecentage of control of the other countries,
realising that the rest that the US controls is also for israel.
Let that sink in. You do know that the Rothschilds Owns both israel
and Palestine ? Do your home work.
Let as all realise that by Nature alone we were born on planet Earth
without any labels or any religion as they are a violation of Nature.
As you were born on planet earth IT IS Your World, not just a location
that was assigned to you with all the other Garbage they put in your head. You were Never given the the choice to be You or enjoy your
World, as Everything in your life was and is asingned to you.
Do you think that all other living things go by the Names we gave them ?
I bet they don’t like the names we gave them.
SO, who and what would You be IF it was Your choice From the begining ? All the Best.
leftfielder (@leftfielder) said,
November 25, 2018 at 20:57
Karma always catches up to us all.