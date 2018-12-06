WHEN A DUTY IS NOT A CRIME

December 6, 2018 at 13:41 (Associate Post, Cartoons, Collective Punishment, Corrupt Politics, DesertPeace Exclusive, Occupation, Palestine, zionism)

Images by Latuff

 

There are consequences if the duty is a challenge to zion …

Another victim of the Israel Lobby: Academic and activist Marc Lamont Hill was fired by CNN after making statements in support of Palestinian liberation at the UN.

