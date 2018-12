First video obviously censored by zion

Controlling and confiscating Palestinian land and movement, and broadening apartheid.

And THIS too ….. (Number 9)

Israeli soldiers and border police take Zeid Taha (6 years old) to a checkpoint in Hebron. November 25, 2018

Via B’tselem (trim from longer video which included the detainment of an older child of 15 who was arrested)