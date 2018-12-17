ISRAELI APPLES DON’T FALL FAR FROM THE TREES

“There will not be peace here until: All the Muslims leave the land of Israel”

Netanyahu’s Son Says All Muslims Should ‘Leave The Land Of Israel’

Yair Netanyahu said there would not be peace in the land of Israel until either all the Jews or all the Muslims leave — and he would prefer the latter.

The son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted the comment on Facebook on Thursday:

“There will not be peace here until:

All the Jews leave the land of Israel. All the Muslims leave the land of Israel.

“I prefer the second option,” he posted.

The post has garnered 750 reactions as of Friday evening in Israel, most of them in agreement.

It’s the second time in a week that the younger Netanyahu has posted a controversial comment online. On Monday, he posted on Facebook that the press, as well as left-wing NGOs and politicians, are “traitors.” His father disavowed the comment.

Last year, Yair Netanyahu posted and then deleted an apparently anti-Semitic caricature of liberal Jewish financier George Soros.