IS ZUCKERBERG FINALLY CLAMPING DOWN ON HATE IN THE PAGES OF FACEBOOK?

December 18, 2018 at 16:29 (FaceBook)

First read THIS post from yesterday

Facebook deleted Yair Netanyahu’s posts, prompting him to take to Twitter to criticise the social networking giant, calling it a “dictatorship of thought”.

Hopefully this is the start of a new trend on FaceBook

Facebook blocks Yair Netanyahu after he calls to avenge deaths of Israelis

Social media site censors son of the Israeli prime minister after he called for revenge against Palestinians, as he brands the network the ‘thought police’

By JTA

Facebook blocked the account of Yair Netanyahu after he shared content banned by the platform that called for avenging the deaths of Israelis killed in recent days by Palestinian terrorists.

Netanyahu, the son of the Israeli prime minister, also called Facebook “thought police” in a post criticising the removal of previous content.

He reposted some of the offensive posts using screenshots, which circumvent the social media site’s controls.

Last week, Yair Netanyahu said in a post that the press, as well as left-wing NGOs and politicians, are “traitors,” and in another post suggested that all Muslims leave Israel.

He has previously been criticised for his boorish social media posts.

1 Comment

  1. JOHN CHUCKMAN said,

    December 18, 2018 at 17:45

    The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, as the old saying goes.


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: