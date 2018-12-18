IS ZUCKERBERG FINALLY CLAMPING DOWN ON HATE IN THE PAGES OF FACEBOOK?

First read THIS post from yesterday
Facebook deleted Yair Netanyahu’s posts, prompting him to take to Twitter to criticise the social networking giant, calling it a “dictatorship of thought”.
Hopefully this is the start of a new trend on FaceBook
Facebook blocks Yair Netanyahu after he calls to avenge deaths of Israelis
Social media site censors son of the Israeli prime minister after he called for revenge against Palestinians, as he brands the network the ‘thought police’
Facebook blocked the account of Yair Netanyahu after he shared content banned by the platform that called for avenging the deaths of Israelis killed in recent days by Palestinian terrorists.
Netanyahu, the son of the Israeli prime minister, also called Facebook “thought police” in a post criticising the removal of previous content.
He reposted some of the offensive posts using screenshots, which circumvent the social media site’s controls.
Last week, Yair Netanyahu said in a post that the press, as well as left-wing NGOs and politicians, are “traitors,” and in another post suggested that all Muslims leave Israel.
He has previously been criticised for his boorish social media posts.
JOHN CHUCKMAN said,
December 18, 2018 at 17:45
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, as the old saying goes.