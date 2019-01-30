Time and again, attempts are being made to establish the Holocaust as the break with civilization, which it was, as the ONLY day of remembrance. Why is there no Nakba day of remembrance so inextricably linked to the Holocaust? And what about the 872 days (from 1941 to 1944) of the siege of Leningrad by German troops, which also ended on January 27? During this siege with the aim of the Nazis to systematically starve the Leningrad population, estimates estimated that between 630,000 and 1.5 million people died.

Remedy remembrance culture

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

The commemoration of the victims of National Socialism and the International Day of Remembrance of Holocaust Rembrance Day (Holocaust Victims) on 27 January has again become a nefarious “non-memorial day”. Time and again, attempts are being made to establish the Holocaust as the break with civilization, which it was, as the ONLY day of remembrance. Why is there no Nakba day of remembrance so inextricably linked to the Holocaust? And what about the 872 days (from 1941 to 1944) of the siege of Leningrad by German troops, which also ended on January 27? During this siege with the aim of the Nazis to systematically starve the Leningrad population, estimates estimated that between 630,000 and 1.5 million people died.

It is incomprehensible until today, which cruelties the Germans did to these trapped humans. It was the inferno par excellence and comparable to an extermination camp. More than 700,000 dead army fighters lost their lives fighting for Leningrad, now St. Petersburg. The German Wehrmacht knew what it was doing and reported exactly about the conditions.

Infame Journaille not to outnumber perversity

If today, 75 years after this crime against humanity, the Süddeutsche Zeitung thinks nothing better than to pull the liberation of Leningrad and the Russian commemoration and thus the victims in the dirt, then that should concern us. No, not Moscow “abuses” the memory of the victims, as Silke Bigalke in their dirt commentary “Blocked Remembrance” in the SZ January 25 to the best. Russia has every right to remember that day. How this is to happen is certainly not to be decided by German journalists. We should all be ashamed of all this abominable behavior of an infamous journalist. (1)

Also, that 75 years after the end of the siege of Leningrad, a German government supported by nothing to justify sanctions against Russia, and thus figuratively starve Russian citizens starve, can not be beat for perversity. Apart from that, you are harming our economy and thus us, the citizens and sovereigns! We German citizens are well aware of Russia’s ever-extending hand and its magnanimity towards Germany, who shy away from the belligerent transatlanticists in the government like the devil shuns the holy water. The “generous gesture as a symbol that we are aware of our responsibility” of Foreign Minister Maas, with 12 million euros to support surviving victims in Russia, is not enough! It would have to be 12 billion and the immediate lifting of the blockade against Russia.

What happens instead? Russia is becoming the bad boy of the INF agreement, and massive conventional armament is threatening. While NATO is boasting ever-increasing arms spending – at the expense of the taxpayer who wants to live in peace – the US and even Israel are getting stronger, without controls and threats of action.

So how can a contract be rescued that wants to be canceled by the US, with all the dirty tricks? How can we get the US or Israel to sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty before forcing other countries to comply with the treaty? What a mendacious policy of double standards, which now guides our foreign policy. Especially Germany should always be aware of its responsibility towards Russia.

Are we again in the Cold War and the nuclear deterrent as a weapon? It seems like you have not learned anything and are getting back into forgotten strategies. In this context, I am thinking of “Operation Unthinkable,” a war plan commissioned by the then British Prime Minister, Churchill, on May 22, 1945, shortly after the German surrender of the Wehrmacht, the military repulse of the then Soviet Union, and the restoration of Poland by Great Britain and the US, but was classified by the British Chief of Staff Committee as military impracticable. Thus, fortunately, nothing came of Churchill’s fantasies about the “Third World War” against the Soviet Union, except for his treacherous slogan “we slaughtered the wrong pig. (2) (3) (4)

Under the hypocritical term “western values”

Even today we experience similar simulation games and Nato fantasies under the guise of “peacekeeping measures”! This ranges from the brutal Nato-Ost fraud, the grotesque “defense of Germany in the Hindu Kush” and other warlike aggression to “regime changes” and blunt interference in the affairs of sovereign countries. Everything under the hypocritical term “western values”.

The USA has been operating regime changes for decades, for example in Iraq, Libya, Ukraine, Syria and Egypt, and they are currently trying to do so in Venezuela. It supports the US puppet, the self-proclaimed transitional president and parliamentary president Guaido in his coup attempt against elected President Maduro. I find it extremely reprehensible that the EU and Germany at the front line behind these putschists and sets in Gutsherrenmanier Maduro an ultimatum until 3 February to start new elections, otherwise they threaten the recognition of the putschists. The USA, Canada, Australia, some Latin American states and Israel (!) Have already done this. Is this really compatible with “western values”? I mean no, because if those are the values, we can not really lower any more. A statement by Washington in the UN Security Council to support Guaido failed to support China and Russia. Turkey, too, thankfully backed Maduro.Once again, with the old trick of smugglers, the shortage of food and payments on the screw, people are forced to make a coup.

So the solidarity of the more than 70 intellectuals, including Noam Chomsky, John Pilger and other well-known personalities, is so important that in an open letter “in the interest of the Venezuelan people, the region and the principle of national sovereignty” an end to the US Intervention in Venezuela. Critical German voices are sought in vain! (5)

The policy of the German government under Merkel leads us into the uncritical transatlanticization and arms trap, which inevitably leads to the abyss. So, if 75 years after the end of the war and the liberation of Auschwitz, German soldiers are stationed in the “Jewish State” and trained to be armed combat drones, then the responsible German politicians have learned nothing from our history. German soldiers are trained by brutal and murderous Jewish “defense soldiers”, an army that does not shy away from brutal extrajudicial executions, brutal occupation crimes and genocide in Gaza. (6)

Chancellor Merkel can not be beaten by malicious hypocrisy

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s statement, which never interferes in “internal affairs” in the “Jewish state,” described Iran’s policy as “threatening to Israel” in a radio interview with an Israeli broadcaster on Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is not malignant to outbid is.

Because not Iran – who has never attacked another country militarily – is a threat to the “Jewish state”, but the militarily armed Israel threatens and combats for years already Iran by all means. Merkel’s kowtowing goes so far as to show understanding for the “concerns of Israel over Iran” and that she considers it “important and correct” that Israel represents its “security interests”, and refers to the Israeli – in violation of international law – air strikes against Syria does not condemn them, but actually says: “Israel must secure its existence, and the situation in Syria is, of course, a very threatening one for Israel as well”. In addition, Merkel continued, “we are also committed to ensuring that, for example, no Iranian forces come so close to the Golan Heights”. But Merkel can speak as she wants: the occupied Golan is and remains Syrian and will one day be liberated! (7)

As it turns out, Merkel’s statements are not in line with our democratic principles. Their comments on the illegally occupied Golan Heights, which the “Jewish State” claims to be forever, are hardly reconcilable with international law. If this is our official policy, then we have moved away from all norms. While Russia was promptly sanctioned because of the secession of the Crimea after a previous referendum – because many international lawyers are by no means concerned about an “annexation” – the “Jewish state” is allowed to land their land every day. The Israeli crimes against international law, human rights, illegal occupation and the policy of apartheid against the Palestinian people have never been sanctioned.After all, according to Merkel, these are “internal affairs” of the “Jewish friends” who can still enjoy their support and shameful denial of Palestinian rights. This is the philosemitic “Christian-Zionist” Merkel policy 75 years after the end of the war and with the empty mantra “Never again”.

To include Russians and Palestinians equally in commemoration!

The “Jewish State” abuses the memory of the victims of the Holocaust – and with energetic German help. There is no memory without peace, and Israel was never ready to make peace with the Palestinians. When the Bundestag commemorates the victims of the Nazi regime on January 31, it would be time to finally include the Russians and the Palestinians in this commemoration on an equal footing, otherwise this ritual will remain as unnecessary and hypocritical as every year, and it will degenerate to the weapon of remembrance culture.

