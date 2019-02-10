A SCREAM FOR THE PALESTINIAN DREAM

I dream someday that our living nightmare will end

I Dream ……

By Mazin Qumsiyeh, PhD

I dream someday that our living nightmare will end. Images like a sister

crying over the body of her 14 year old brother Hasan Shalabi who was shot

in the heart simply for wanting to have a life. The video of the same kid

so full of life saying he dreams of getting a job to help his family of

nine in Gaza haunt me. He is just a kid and I cannot imagine the pain of

his family. I imagine someday I will not hear about destruction of the

Amazon rain forest or bleeching of coral reefs or another “trophy hunt” or

of a girl murdered (like Palestinian Swar murdered by cruel men for “honor”

or the 5 year old raped and murderedin India). I dream of India going back

to its anti-colonial days instead of buying billions in weapons it does not

need from Israel (a colonial state). I dream of days like when my

grandfather’s friend in school was a Jewish student (i.e. I dream of the

end of apartheid and all of us living together in one country in friendship

as before).

I dream of days when the world takes serious action to stop the ongoing

global environmental nakba (catastrophe) and stop marching towards a

nuclear holocaust. I dream of days when no child goes hungry (now 1/5th of

world children do) or days when the world stood up against rathewr than

cajored dictators like those ruling in Arabia. I dream of a future where

westerny governmenents do not topple democraticly elected governments in

natural resource rich areas to install puppets of neo-colonialism

(Mousaddaq in Iran in 1950s, Chile in Sept 11, 1973, Venezuela this year).

I dream of may things. But I am also realistic and thus work hard to change

what I can: give me the courage to change the things I can, patience for

those I can’t, and wisdom to know the difference.

I teach a course in biodiversity at Birzeit University for master students

in environmental biology. I teach others (formal and informal) of all ages

in logical thinking, in research methodologies, in human rights etc. I try

to convince myself that if these young students (some in high school or

younger) can and do respect themselves, respect others, and respect nature,

then there is hope for humanity. The young people always give me hope. I

had a dream last night where there are a gathering of white haired

Palestinian politicians (Mahmoud Abbas, Azzam Al-Ahmad, etc) with similar

other politicians (Modi, Netanyahu, Trump etc) but I was most worried about

two young children among them both with white hair who looked like

miniature of these politicians (copies, clones). I tried to approach them

but was shielded from them by the white-haired politicians.

Perhaps this is my biggest fear/nightmare: That some young people are

becoming clones of our political leadership and it is getting hard to reach

them. Bethlehem University is shut down basically because the student

council leaders (who happen to be Fatah members) want to prove themselves

ahead of upcoming student elections by opening files of practical training

fees applied three years ago. I hope this gets resolved soon and students

go back to classes. What encourages me and other volunteers who work even

seven days a week is that we do see things that need doing and do them and

no matter how modest these achievements are (see 2018 achievements here), we at lease preserve our sanity in this crazy world. But it is a bit

more than that, even on social media where I see many posts and opinions

without actions but the posts do precede actions. Knowledge is important

but we must keep pushing for actions.

So much for this Sunday “thinking out loud”. Now back to work: today I am

working on a grant proposal for peacemaking, preparing for talks to

internationals, working with a couple of brilliant highschool students,

museum administrative tasks, and answering emails. It is raining heavily –

otherwise I would have taken a hike…. Life/struggle goes on.

