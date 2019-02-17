Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trip to Poland for the Warsaw summit was beset by a string of missteps.
THIS IS A PRETTY BAD POLISH JOKE …..
February 17, 2019 at 11:57 (Corrupt Politics, Irony, Israeli Elections)
February 17, 2019 at 11:57 (Corrupt Politics, Irony, Israeli Elections)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trip to Poland for the Warsaw summit was beset by a string of missteps.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to Poland for the Warsaw summit was beset by a string of missteps. pic.twitter.com/oQzMLoulLL
— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 16, 2019
Leave a Reply