How about some beauty and Inspiration? Palestinians danced dabke, the Arab folk dance, in front of Israeli snipers during the Great Return March in Gaza this past July.
DANCING AWAY THE OCCUPATION
February 25, 2019 at 13:25 (DesertPeace Exclusive, Gaza)
NobodysaysBOO said,
February 25, 2019 at 16:48
wont play on my old hacke computer
BUT
IF you are sad or beaten down or low listen to Zydeco,instead of jogging/biking and hurt your knees,
songs like “let the meatball roll” or “feed him cornbread” will move your feet and make your face smile. If not buy a coffin quick.