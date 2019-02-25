DANCING AWAY THE OCCUPATION

February 25, 2019 at 13:25 (DesertPeace Exclusive, Gaza)

How about some beauty and Inspiration? Palestinians danced dabke, the Arab folk dance, in front of Israeli snipers during the Great Return March in Gaza this past July.

1 Comment

  1. NobodysaysBOO said,

    February 25, 2019 at 16:48

    wont play on my old hacke computer
    BUT
    IF you are sad or beaten down or low listen to Zydeco,instead of jogging/biking and hurt your knees,
    songs like “let the meatball roll” or “feed him cornbread” will move your feet and make your face smile. If not buy a coffin quick.


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: