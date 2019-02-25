Remembering the fallen children of Palestine… The photos of dead Palestinian children kept in ice cream freezers during Israel’s 2014 war on Gaza inspired artist Duaa Kishta’s new sculptures..
REMEMBERING OUR DEAD CHILDREN THROUGH ART
February 25, 2019 at 12:49 (DesertPeace Exclusive, Gaza, Genocide)
Val said,
February 25, 2019 at 17:25
Simply changing the title to Remembering Our Children Through Art would be better …. since it’s obvious they’re dead. We remember them like they were when they were living … not dead.