IMAGE OF THE DAY ~~ SEARCHING THE DEPTHS OF HELL TO FIND A RUNNING MATE

February 27, 2019 at 15:15 (Cartoons, Israeli Elections)

Image by Carlos Latuff

Read the following post from Mondoweiss…. (Click on link)

Netanyahu deal with Jewish supremacist party was ‘a long time coming’

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: