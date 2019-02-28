THERE IS NO PALESTINE UNTIL YOU ACTUALLY VISIT IT

Upon arrival …

Three friends from Colombia visited me this week. Upon their arrival at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv they were completely body searched. It seems that it is assumed by many that all Colombians are smuggling drugs into whatever country they are visiting.

After about a two hour search and interrogation (and not finding any non existent drugs) they were finally allowed to leave the airport….

Some Background on the three

One of them spent a few years here earlier. The other two were visiting for the first time. They wanted to see as much of Israel as possible in their short (1 week) visit. They also wanted to visit Bethlehem and Nazareth. Being Christians, it seemed natural to visit the birthplace and home of their Lord.

This apparently is one big NO NO as far as the Israeli Authorities are concerned.

Leaving for home …

Not as easy as you might think! When they presented their passports to the Airport Security people they were immediately taken out of line and sent to what is commonly called ‘the bad room’.

The following questions and answers …

Security …. Do you have any Palestinian friends?

Answer … We have Palestinian friends and Jewish friends.

Big Brother is following you on your visit

Security …. We saw on your FaceBook Page and in other places (Click on link) photos of you visiting Palestine, is this a fact?

Answer … Yes it is a fact. We went to visit the Church of Nativity where Jesus was born. We also visited Nazareth where He spent most of His short life.

Security … Did any of your Palestinian friends give you gifts or put anything in your baggage?

Answer … No

At this point they were all forced to strip and full body scans were performed. Everything in their baggage was removed and checked carefully. Nothing suspicious was found as there wasn’t anything to find.

The procedure, except for the body scan, was repeated by other personnel two more times taking three hours in total.

One of the three had a laptop with him. Security confiscated it as well as his Smartphone. They told him it would be sent to his home in Colombia within a few days.

They were finally allowed to leave the room and head towards the gate to catch their plane (which they almost missed).

So, suddenly there IS a Palestine. Go figure!

Bottom line is … if you visit Israel with the intention of visiting Palestine as well, DO NOT POST ANYTHING ON ANY SOCIAL MEDIA SITE UNTIL YOU LEAVE THE COUNTRY.

Hassles such as the above can be prevented.