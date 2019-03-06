IMAGE OF THE DAY ~~ YOUR TAX DOLLARS PAID FOR THIS

March 6, 2019 at 13:05 (Collective Punishment, DesertPeace Exclusive, Israel, Palestine)

Disturbing image …. do not scroll down if you are weak at heart

A Palestinian family, victims of white phosphorus bombs (banned by the UN) and widely used by Israel in Palestine.

 

 

 

 

 

 

*

2 Comments

  1. Ali Özgür Özdil said,

    March 6, 2019 at 13:58

    How can I help this family with money and gifts? Is there any possibolity for a contact?

  2. Anonymous said,

    March 6, 2019 at 16:27

    My God!!!!


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: