IMAGE OF THE DAY ~~ YOUR TAX DOLLARS PAID FOR THIS

Disturbing image …. do not scroll down if you are weak at heart
A Palestinian family, victims of white phosphorus bombs (banned by the UN) and widely used by Israel in Palestine.
March 6, 2019 at 13:05 (Collective Punishment, DesertPeace Exclusive, Israel, Palestine)
Ali Özgür Özdil said,
March 6, 2019 at 13:58
How can I help this family with money and gifts? Is there any possibolity for a contact?
Anonymous said,
March 6, 2019 at 16:27
My God!!!!