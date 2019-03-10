EVEN DEAD PALESTINIAN CHILDREN SUFFER UNDER THE OCCUPATION

March 10, 2019 at 11:54 (Assassinations, DesertPeace Exclusive, Israel's Shame, Occupation, Palestine)

No family, anywhere, should have to endure these horrors …

Sixteen year-old Samah Mubarak is laid to rest in Ramallah. Mubarak’s body was returned to her family on Friday after being held by the Israeli forces for over a month

1 Comment

  1. makebelieveart said,

    March 10, 2019 at 17:15

    This is so sick! I wish Desertpeace emails had a FB share link.

    Thanks for all you do, Linda

    >


