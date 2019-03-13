RELIVING THE TERRORIST ATTACK ON THE USS LIBERTY

OR …… Only Israelis Are Allowed to Kill Americans … Moreover Get payed Billions too!

“They ( Israel ) shouldn’t be called an ally, they don’t deserve it”

US Vets Speak Out About Israeli Terrorist Attack on USS Liberty

A group of military eyewitnesses are now coming forward to speak in regards to the terrorist attack on their ship by Israeli forces during a time where Israel was already a key ally to the US and were the beneficiaries of military and monetary aid.

The USS Liberty incident was an attack on a United States Navy technical research ship, USS Liberty, by Israeli Air Force jet fighter aircraft and Israeli Navy motor torpedo boats, on 8 June 1967, during the Six-Day War. The combined air and sea attack killed 34 crew members (naval officers, seamen, two Marines, and one civilian), wounded 171 crew members, and severely damaged the ship.

Israel apologized for the attack, saying that the USS Liberty had been attacked in error after being mistaken for an Egyptian ship. Both the Israeli and U.S. governments conducted inquiries and issued reports that concluded the attack was a mistake due to Israeli confusion about the ship’s identity, though others, including the survivors of the attack shown in the video, have rejected these conclusions and maintain that the attack was deliberate.

… That awkward moment when you realize that you may have funded the torpedos being fired at you.

