IMAGES OF THE DAY ~~ THE MANIFESTATION OF HATE

“Fear leads to Anger. Anger leads to Hate. Hate leads to suffering.” Unfortunately we see that phrase come to life on a daily basis.
Today we mourn with the Muslim Community of New Zealand.
*
Kiwis have been posting this today.
March 17, 2019
