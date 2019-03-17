IMAGES OF THE DAY ~~ THE MANIFESTATION OF HATE

March 17, 2019 at 16:56 (Assassinations, Collective Punishment, Hate crimes, Islamophobia)

“Fear leads to Anger. Anger leads to Hate. Hate leads to suffering.” Unfortunately we see that phrase come to life on a daily basis. 
Today we mourn with the Muslim Community of New Zealand.

Image by Latuff

*

Kiwis have been posting this today. 

 

