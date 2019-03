As she pushes to out Ilhan Omar, a Somalian-American, Muslim woman, on the basis of pseudo “anti-semitism,” Nancy Pelosi will speak at AIPAC 2019. She might as well have dollar signs with the label AIPAC on her pantsuit. She also might as well have placed targets of anti-Muslim bigotry on Ilhan’s back. Actions people. Actions.

