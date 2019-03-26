SHAMEFUL PHOTO AND VIDEO OF THE DAY

March 26, 2019 at 13:23 (Collaboration, DesertPeace Exclusive, Gaza, Israel, Israeli Elections)

Aside from what the photo represents, in the last few days Trump (YOUR TAX DOLLARS) paid for every bomb dropped on Gaza.

Could we call this meddling in the upcoming Israeli election?

President Donald Trump holds up an executive proclamation recognizing the Golan Heights as Israeli territory at the White House in Washington DC, Monday, March 25, 2019. (Photo: Susan Walsh/AP)

Meanwhile in Gaza …..

Ongoing Israeli Aggression in Gaza.

Israeli occupation warplanes destroyed another building to the west of Gaza.

