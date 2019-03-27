COMPLICITY IS GUILT

How long can the oh-so-moral community still look the other way and plead further in Palestine, ignoring the Israeli conquest and 1981 annexation of the Syrian Golan, which was never internationally recognized?

He who looks away is guilty

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

March 24, 1999, was the day Nato forces began to bomb the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. It was the first war outside of an “alliance” and without explicit UN approval, with the participation of Germany with the first combat mission of German troops after the end of the Second World War, a turning point in German foreign policy.

Energetic support War support of a red-green government

This brutal war with the active support of the then Red-Green government cost more than 15,000 lives, including more than 500 civilians. However, the supposedly “accidental” bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, which cost the lives of three Chinese journalists, was deliberate, according to the British Observer.

NATO war not covered by UN mandate

This UN-mandated NATO-led US-led NATO war was a violation of the UN Charter. It was a breach of international law against Article 2 (4) of the UN Charter, which stated that “All members shall refrain from any threat or application in their international relations directed against the territorial integrity or political independence of a State or otherwise incompatible with the purposes of the United Nations of violence “. After all, it was well known that a UN decision against resistance by the Russians and the Chinese would not have been possible.

SPD and green politicians campaigned for a bombing without a mandate

Even then, the SPD War Minister Scharping hung far out the window, justifying the war with “averting a humanitarian catastrophe”. While Russia rightly protested and criticized the NATO dictates of strength and although this war was also highly controversial within the NATO states, it was just German politicians, especially a red-green federal government, which had once made peace movement and 68ers, who were now campaigning for a bombing without a mandate.

German assault past

All these references to the German aggressive war past were worth the red-green coalition nothing more. They tried to justify the attack by any means, even with reference to never-proven Serbian war plans, which today remind us very much of the forged “evidence” of the United States at the beginning of the Iraq war.

Collateral damage linked to the Holocaust

It was quite disgusting, however, when the civilian victims of NATO by Nato US spokesman Shea were called “collateral damage” and the indignation and the calls for ceasefire were so large that the green Foreign Minister Joseph Fischer was forced to see all the guns of his acting and with an unforgotten, more than outrageous comparison made a connection to the Holocaust and said: “I stand on two principles, never again war, never again Auschwitz, never again genocide, never again fascism. Both belong together with me. “

To instrumentalize Auschwitz, even to use it as a metaphor for the extermination of an ethnic group, was a tasteless taboo that remains unforgotten today and opened free-rider locks.

And that leads me to the SPD successor in the office of Foreign Minister, who went into politics because of Auschwitz and 20 years after the beginning of the international law-violent NATO war, this and the German participation is right.

As Maas said about dpa, he still believes that German participation has been “an outflow of responsible action. We have seen that there have been massive violations of human rights, “said Foreign Minister Maas, who was completely unimpressed by the breach of international law.

The hypocritical “Auschwitz Minister”

This in turn inevitably leads me to Gaza and Palestine. After all, if you go to war with blatant lies, it is no wonder that the “Auschwitz Minister” can close his eyes when human rights and international law are violated and trampled under Zionist occupation regimes in illegally occupied Palestine and Gaza the German stirrup holder only possible by looking away! Such a hypocritical foreign minister can also look in the mirror without being ashamed of the land.

Missiles at the “right” time

After the rocket fire from Gaza, which once again came at exactly the right time, destroyed a residential building in the Greater Tel Aviv area and injured seven people, including two children, this was again a desperate wake-up call from the Gaza Strip, do not forget us in the concentration camp. Who benefits from this rocket fire? Of course, the Prime Minister Netanyahu, who is always under new corruption charges in the election campaign. He has already announced that he will shorten his US visit to Trump and renounce his propaganda speech to the most powerful US-Israel lobby organization AIPAC. He stated that Israel would not tolerate a “vicious attack” on the State of Israel on “its territory.” He would react vigorously and do everything necessary for the safety of his citizens. Friend Trump hurriedly assured “Israel has the right to self-defense.” The German government also strongly condemned the attack. Has this Merkel government ever condemned an attack or the genocide in Gaza? On the one hand, every Zionist crime was justified by reference to the “right to self-defense” of this “Christian-Zionist coalition”!

The supreme warlord and his belligerent people

For Netanyahu, who also holds the office of Minister of War, the security situation is the central issue in the election campaign. Only then can he present himself as the “highest general” in front of his belligerent people.So what fits in with the scheme more than “militant Islamist Hamas” missiles that always arrive at the right time, as ordered. So who else is talking about the report of the UN Human Rights Council, which accuses the “Jewish State” of committing crimes against humanity on the border with Gaza, with almost 200 murdered alone 20018 and several thousands injured, by the “Jewish Defense Army”.

The march of the return

Before the 30th of March, the first anniversary of the march of return marches, large-scale demonstrations are again announced. These protesters call for an end to the blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has been ongoing since 2006, which the “Jewish State” and Egypt arbitrarily exercise and justify with “security interests”. However, there is no justification for human rights crimes and illegal occupation.

Those responsible for war crimes before the International Court of Justice

So who will finally atone for the war crimes and bring to justice those responsible before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, which, according to the commission of the UN Human Rights Council, murdered 189 Palestinians from the end of March to the end of December 2018, shooting more than 6,000 of them 122 Palestinian limbs had to be amputated. This war crimes massacre, which targeted civilians who were not involved in combat operations and therefore did not represent an immediate danger, must finally be punished by the international community, with all the consequences.

So, it is time for the EU to no longer class Hamas as a terrorist organization, but as a resistance organization in the fight for freedom against illegal occupation. However, reality shows that Muslims / Palestinians are always considered “terrorists”, while Jews / Zionists are always considered “peace-loving victims.” This thinking has also contributed massively to worldwide hatred of Islam and promoted intolerance against Muslims. Muslims are the Jews of today and deserve our all protection and solidarity when attacked.

Trump sealed the covenant with the “Chosen Zionists”

It is not Gaza-ruling Hamas guilty of the misery of this sealed-off concentration camp, but it is the Zionist occupation regime. As long as that is not finally recognized, there can never be a just solution that, as it seems, is no longer on the “Christian-Jewish” agenda for Palestine. Trump and his Golan Tweet, sealed after the Jerusalem Maneuver, the Covenant linking the “Chosen Zionists” to the Christian Zionist Evangelicals.Netanyahu and Trump have never been better off than they are now, because they are so similar in their “understanding of democracy and how to deal with the media”.

Furnished in war missions

Again and again, it is pointed out that the “positive” consequence after the Kosovo war was to give more weight to human rights and international law and that politicians can no longer hide behind sovereignty when they commit their atrocities. What a lie! Nothing has changed, even though we are being led to believe that today’s UN Security Council is under international legal obligation to protect the population from their regimes.So what does the sad reality look like, 20 years after the NATO-Kosovo war in violation of international law and 5 years after the Gaza genocide and the 71-year ethnic cleansing of Palestine? Things have gotten worse around the world and the hypocritical community of states has meanwhile established itself between war missions, the sale of weapons and the exploitation of resources.

There is a duty for humanitarian interventions, but certainly not as NATO spent it, as a “moral duty” with the help of bombs, to which the West feels committed.

The double standard when it comes to the “Jewish state”

Where is the moral, when it comes to the “Jewish state” and its illegal international occupier regime? Again and again one celebrates a double standard, which must finally be stopped. The Holocaust victims and their descendants do not have the right to take everything out just because the international community allowed the Holocaust and intervened far too late. A guilty conscience does not lead to good politics. Why must the Palestinians atone for the Holocaust and not be defended like the people of the Balkans? Because they are not important in the “Cold War” in the conflict between East and West?

The forgotten victims of Western politics

Why have neither AA Fischer nor AA Maas ever applied the moral standards they set forth in the Kosovo war? Again and again I come to Auschwitz, why did they abuse this term without necessity, but not for Palestine under the Israeli knout? Especially in Palestine this metaphor has its justification. But not for the former victims, but for today. Just think of the oppressed and occupied Palestinians / Gaza, who are increasingly becoming abused victims and oblivious in Western politics. Finally, more and more of what’s really going on is crystallized: about the Christian-Jewish cultural struggle, against Muslims and Islam.

A “God given miracle”

When US President Trump once again overruled all rules of international law and recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Syrian Golan they occupied, the Jewish Israelis cheered and spoke of a “God-given miracle.” Finally Trump, as a representative of God, would have recognized the solidarity of the “Jewish people” with this part of the country.

It was another campaigning gift to friend Netanyahu after the Jerusalem recognition and the US move of the embassy to the “eternally undivided capital” of the “Jewish state”.

Trump’s election gifts

Netanyahu, sinking deeper and deeper into his corruption mess with new accusations, can now bask in Trump’s electoral gifts, which also have an important domestic policy goal for Trump, namely to drive a wedge into the Democratic Party and to kill two birds with one stone. (1) The Trump’s Russian affair takes a back seat and Netanyahu is currently called only in connection with the Golan and Geza, all the best conditions for the 9th of April, the election day in the “Jewish state”. After a victory in the election, the little world of Bibi and Sara would be fine again and they can bask in their supposed glory if it were not for the many dirty linen that their subjects apparently like to literally sweep under their bed.

The phrase of the “peace process”

Thanks to Trump, Netanyahu seems to be getting closer and closer to his goal of not having to settle for the phrase “peace process” anymore, let alone making concessions on the settlement issue. However, he is compliant with a majority of his competitors in the election campaign, Blue and White, Shas Party, Yadahut Ha Torah, Kulanu, the New Right, Union of Right Parties, and Israel Beitenu, who outbid each other in their right-wing ideas.

Judaization and claim to Greater Israel

They all do not want settlement demolition and division of Jerusalem. What does that show us? The “peace” offered by these politicians only reveals their unwillingness to fight, pursuing only one goal: the Judaization and the claim to a Greater Israel, but without its aborigines. How long have Israeli politicians dreamed of the annexation of the West Bank and an euphemistically called “transfer” expulsion of the Palestinians living there into Arab states? After all, the US government has already deleted the term “occupied” for the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in an official report by the Foreign Ministry – contrary to international law. For the Palestinians, the worst fears come true, since they must fear that Trump will fulfill these Zionist wishes for power. What will Trump make possible in the future?Nothing is impossible with this dealer, who likes to create quick Twitter-hooks instead of having to negotiate long enough to overburden him and even keep him from playing golf.

No German “raison d’etat” for the “Jewish state”

So how long can the oh-so-moral community still look the other way and plead further in Palestine, ignoring the Israeli conquest and 1981 annexation of the Syrian Golan, which was never internationally recognized? Let’s see if the German Federal Government, which regards the Syrian Golan Heights as “occupied territories” entirely in accordance with UN Resolution 497, which was unanimously adopted by the UN in 1981, does not fall over under Maas and its master in white House and Tel Aviv not wrong. If they were serious about international law, they would certainly be obliged to suspend the German “reason of the state” for the “Jewish state”. In my opinion, a “state reason” for a state, who so boldly ignores international law and human rights, incompatible with the German Constitution. So how long do we still want to look the other way and be guilty when it comes to the Zionist occupation crimes in Palestine?

