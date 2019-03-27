PELOSI SHOULD RESIGN HER POST AND RUN IN THE ISRAELI ELECTION

“As I have often said, the founding of the state of Israel was one of the greatest political achievements of the 20th century.”

Pelosi downgrades Israel from ‘greatest political achievement of 20th century’ to just ‘one of the greatest’

This must be progress. Nancy Pelosi spoke at the Israel lobby group AIPAC today and said:

As I have often said, the founding of the state of Israel was one of the greatest political achievements of the 20th century.

That’s not true. House Speaker Pelosi has on countless occasions called Israel THE greatest political achievement of the 20th century.

Just three months ago, Pelosi told another Israel lobby group:

I believe that the establishment of the state of Israel was the greatest political accomplishment of the Twentieth Century.

Last spring Pelosi said on her website before bringing a delegation to Israel:

There is no greater political accomplishment in the 20th Century than the establishment of the State of Israel.

In March 2017 she told AIPAC:

It is my firm belief that the establishment of the State of Israel—and you’ve heard me say this at other AIPAC meetings—the 20th Century had some horrible -isms, terrible things were done to people, but it is my firm belief that the establishment of the State of Israel is the greatest political achievement of the 20th Century this great beacon.

Back in 2014 Pelosi welcomed Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington in fulsome terms:

As you know, Mr. Prime Minister – I’ve said it to you so many times – I’ve long held the belief that the establishment of the state of Israel was the most spectacular political achievement of the 20th century.

But today Israel is just one of the greatest political achievements…. Pelosi is surely hearing footsteps on the left.

BTW, Pelosi’s speech was filled with contempt for Palestinians. Though she called for supporting Israel fervently and affirmed “the right of Jewish people to national self-determination,” she said nothing about Palestinian rights, nothing about the Palestinian right to defend themselves or have freedom of movement.

And while Pelosi spoke of countering bigotry against Jews in the US and everywhere, and saluted the several Jews who lead House committees — Nita Lowey, Jerry Nadler, Eliot Engel, Adam Schiff, Ted Deutch, and John Yarmuth– Pelosi had zero to say about Islamophobia, and denounced Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s criticisms of Israel as anti-semitic, though she did not mention the Muslim congresswoman by name.

Pelosi also said nothing critical of Benjamin Netanyahu or the Israeli government. Despite the urgent appeal by J Street to call out Netanyahu’s bigotry against Palestinians, Pelosi was silent.

And though she called for a two-state solution, she did so in the name of Israeli security. “A two state solution is not a solution without guaranteed security for Israel. Security security security.” She said not a word about Palestinian security. Pelosi was thus expressing racism against Palestinians.