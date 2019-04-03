GERMAN REASON FOR A FREE PALESTINE

The Holocaust does not legitimize Germany to support Jewish politics by any means, but should remind us never again to defend and facilitate an inhuman policy of expulsion and occupation.

German Reason of state for a Free Palestine!

The “March of Return” as a reminder

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

Thousands of Palestinians along the border fence to the “Jewish State” have shown the international community what dignity and resistance means. It is frightening how the German press portrays this march and falsifies facts. When one reads the German editorial (D) media, one is already used to a lot of distortions, but what was reported this time to cover the first anniversary of the Great March of Return, exceeded any measure of objective reporting. Many of the articles read such that the inexperienced reader might think that it is not the Zionist occupiers but Hamas who are responsible for the blockade and misery in the Gaza concentration camp.

To support the memory of the murderous oppression

Would it not be appropriate for all those otherwise vocal in their defense of human rights to commemorate the unarmed demonstrators on the “Day of the Land” commemorating the murderous repression of Palestinian protests against illegal Israeli land seizures in Galilee each year To support 1976?

Since last year, week after week, unarmed demonstrators are calling for an end to decades of illegal occupation of Palestine and the equally illegal blockade of the Gaza Strip, as well as their legal right to return to their ancestral homeland, which is murderous and murderous by the Zionist-Jewish occupiers mercilessly punished.

This “fence of death” to the Gaza concentration camp, the illegal wall that, according to the judgment of the International Court of Justice in The Hague in 2004, contradicts international law, must finally fall like the Berlin Wall. This begs the question, why not Germany, which was celebrating the fall of the Berlin Wall in such a way, does not campaign with equal vigor for the observance of the law and the implementation of the ICJ ruling, and for an end to the Zionist occupation regime? (1)

Free from “journalistic dirt”

Last Friday, just this March 30th, the “Day of the Soil”, the Süddeutsche Zeitung and Daniel Brössler let the pain of the Palestinian people in a disgraceful article, as the epitome of a failed German journalism. What Brössler wrote was so inhuman and so unilaterally supporting the “Jewish state” lobbying that made me stunned and I had to wash my hands once to rid myself of this “journalistic filth”. (2)

Does this Israeli advocate really believe that one can defend international law and at the same time be a “Jewish occupying regime” that has never had international law on its agenda since its founding but has brutally persecuted its Zionist landlord and expulsion targets? No, this nuclear-armed “Jewish occupying regime” does not deserve any German support, let alone weapons aid, but only the arms embargo demanded by Amnesty International! (3)

In fact, the German government, as well as the German media, must find a new kind of politics that no longer “balances” between international law, the German raison d’être for the “Jewish state” and unrestricted solidarity.Not the “frustration over Trump or Netanyahu”, as Brössler writes, may guide Germany, but the General Human Rights and international law, and therefore must strongly condemn the violation of international law, human rights and the occupation policy by Israel. It must finally be over with the eternal Israeli blackmail because of “our past”.

Holocaust warns: never again an inhumane policy of expulsion and occupation

So it can only be repeated, the Holocaust does not legitimize Germany to support Jewish politics by any means, but should remind us never again to defend and facilitate an inhuman policy of expulsion and occupation. If German youths are sent to German concentration camps, but can not visit the largest concentration camp Gaza, then something goes wrong. It can not be that young Germans receive their important historical enlightenment about the Nazi era and the Holocaust, and in addition are marked in the lively “transfigured” exchange with the “Jewish state” in philosemitic one-sidedness, by the Nakba, the Disaster of the violent eviction of the Palestinians from their homeland, to learn nothing! This seems to me comparable to a dictatorial state doctrine, because with the concealment of facts important for the formation of opinions can not be made good, what was done to the Holocaust victims. On the contrary, it is counterproductive to set off an injustice against a new injustice.

Young Germans are not at fault with the past, but German officials and journalists have a duty to convey that objectivity that is lacking. If Jews commit injustices and crimes today, it is above all a journalistic duty to name them. One can not compare the rockets of Hamas with the highly equipped Jewish occupying army. You can not always equate occupiers and occupied people. Again and again it must be remembered that the root of all evil is the founding of the “Jewish State” in 1948, based on the Jewish rationale of expelling the indigenous Palestinian population and the occupation of all of Palestine. German State Reason for the Freedom of Palestine and no right to exist for a “Jewish State” on stolen Palestinian land!

It seems obvious that decades of brainwashing in the Israel lobby, in the guise of its German counterparts, has so successfully accomplished its work, that this philosemitic trauma has been internalized in minds and brains, for all eternity.

Anger rises when people are left alone in their hunger for dignity and freedom

It causes one’s anger to rise, as people included here, who are urging for dignity and freedom in their hunger, are left alone by the so-called “community of values”. Shame red should have all face in the face of images from the Gaza Strip. And it is inhumane to speak of a “quiet course” of the march and the “unusual mastery” of Hamas, in which four young Palestinians, three of whom were just 17 years old, who specialized in the attack of Jewish snipers More than 316 were wounded, including 86 children, 29 women, three paramedics and seven journalists. In addition, while a new weapon was tested,

Indeed, it is thanks to Hamas that despite the high participation of more than 40,000 demonstrators and the previous Zionist threat of violence, many volunteers managed to save many lives and not to be insidiously killed by the already lurking Jewish snipers by were also prevented from demonstrating. The right to peaceful demonstration is also prevented thanks to the illegal Jewish occupation. They bragged that only the Israeli air strikes, including the office of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, contributed to the “relative calm of the day,” the Times of Israel cynically reported. That is the Zionist thinking of the ruling regime, which will never change, no matter how the elections will end on April 9th.

For example, the announcement of “facilitations,” such as the opening of border crossings, the facilitation of border traffic, the extension of the fishing zone, and the permission of Qatar to send in more aid to the Gaza Strip, were changeable at any time, according to the occupying landlords and Zionist whims. Without stopping the illegal blockade and occupation, because that does not lead to the eternal Judaisierung in a “Greater Israel”!

Palestinians are not left to their sad fate!

So we should finally ask ourselves how much longer we want to support this kind of Zionist regime’s occupation policy, which is contrary to international law, with financial and military aid? How long can the international hypocritical state community close its eyes to this murderous Zionist violence against peaceful Palestinian demonstrators, and to war crimes and crimes against humanity? When will this terrible discrepancy of representation and appeal to “values” and human rights in Germany and the EU lead to finally fulfill all moral and legal obligations towards Palestine and finally impose sanctions on Israel and support the urgently needed BDS movement? We are committed to the Palestinians, who show their desperate determination weekly in Gaza to support their struggle for freedom. We should do everything we can to make sure that they do not feel forgotten by all the world and do not leave them to their sad fate.Therefore finally the German state reason for a free Palestine and the solidarity with the march of the return!

(1) http://bds-kampagne.de/2004/07/09/gutachten-des-internationalen-gerichtshof-igh/

(2) https://www.sueddeutsche.de/politik/deutsche-nahostpolitik-balanceakt-1.4386673

(3) https://palaestina-nachrichten.de/2019/03/31/gaza-jahrestag-protest-israel-lobt-ungewoehnliche-bregschaft-von-hamas-und-erschiesst-three-three -17 years -palaestinensische-jugendliche /

