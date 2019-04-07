A VIDEO MESSAGE TO THE CHILDREN OF GAZA

This is a recorded message of the international Academy Award Winner Shaun Tan in support of Gaza Children Cinema.

Over the next year, this movie and video message package will be shown to over 100 groups of children throughout Gaza. Gaza has always been a challenging environment for children, and especially so over the past two weeks, as the city has been under a sustained and brutal onslaught from across the border. In a city with around one million children, where there are no cinemas, little infrastructure, inconsistent water and power, and a military embargo limiting food, medicines and other essentials, not to mention constant military threat, a simple event like watching a movie, can be a vitally therapeutic and impactful event.

You can donate to the Gaza Children’s Cinema via THIS LINK