ISRAELI ELECTIONS ~~ PREDICTIONS OF THE WORST KIND ARE NOW TRUE

We can assume that after the elections, one way or another, things will get worse than before.

When murderous Zionist dreams come true

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

When a new parliament in the “Jewish state” is elected on April 9, 2019, Palestine faces a new nightmare of unknown magnitude. Right, right, right – is the motto, because in alliance with European right-wing populists and right-wing allies Netanyahu kept his election campaign to further power and has good chances for a fifth term – since 2009 as head of government in office. It is an election campaign of fear – against Iran, Palestinians, Islamist terror, Hamas, Hezbollah, so-called “infiltrants”, leftist media. All this creates odds. It is bad enough that the majority of Jewish citizens are attracted to Bibi’s slogans and acts contrary to international law, which quite obviously correspond to their world view. Peace was and is not their goal and does not fit into the fabricated threat situation, which is only crowned with the slogan “security”. This means: Eternal occupation and settlement, as well as expulsion and transfer.

Terrifying legality

In the meantime, even the Avoda, the Labor Party under Avi Gabbay, no longer considers the evacuation of Jewish settlements in occupied Palestine indistinguishable from any other rightwing party. (1) A frightening legal burden between Moshe Feiglin’s Zehut Party, which seeks to legalize marijuana and seek to build the “third Jewish temple” on Haram al-Sharif, advocating Palestinian transfer. (2)

This “New Right”, which was not afraid to set up candidates who openly professed as followers of the racist rabbi Kahane. Its party was banned after murderous acts of terrorism. And only by the Supreme Court was a candidate prevented, who rushed with openly racist slogans and actually did not really set himself apart from other “new rights”. All in all, an illustrious company between ultra-orthodox Shas party, United Torah Judaism, Kulanu and Yisrael Beitenu by former Secretary of War Avigdor Lieberman.

Examine the right to exist on a robbed land

So when will the so-called right of existence of the “Jewish state” on stolen and occupied Palestinian land be finally questioned? After all, the EU and also the German Federal Government are aware of the international law-abiding policy, which was timidly criticized, but without drawing any necessary conclusions and thus has no consequences. You can not ask enough questions over and over again: Why?

The “Jewish state” and its global sayanim (Israel lobbyists) have managed to build an eternal status of victim that any other victim group can only dream of. No, even if the Holocaust was an inconceivable German Nazi hate crime, it does not sanctify all means. No state has the right not to occupy a “Jewish”, a country and a people in response to any injustice caused by others. Therefore, Germany should ask itself after the election the question, whether – and again with the reference to the “special” relationship – it is still reasonable to support a radical right-wing “Jewish state”. The “German value politics” must finally be implemented, also and especially for the “Jewish state” and our “special” relations. Whenever there is talk of “Christian-Jewish values”, these are based only on the support of a state that does not respect international law or human rights, but shamelessly breaks them, with the certainty of being rewarded with impunity. Here, a rethink is required, no matter which alliance will eventually win, because for the occupied for decades Palestine can only change a bit if the occupiers are threatened with serious consequences and then implemented quickly. Sanctions would be a helpful and long overdue step. Here, a rethink is required, no matter which alliance will eventually win, because for the occupied for decades Palestine can only change a bit if the occupiers are threatened with serious consequences and then implemented quickly. Sanctions would be a helpful and long overdue step. Here, a rethink is required, no matter which alliance will eventually win, because for the occupied for decades Palestine can only change a bit if the occupiers are threatened with serious consequences and then implemented quickly. Sanctions would be a helpful and long overdue step.

Election forecasts are like weather forecasts, more than incalculable. However, we can assume that after the elections, one way or another, things will get worse than before.

Stinging as an election strategy

The Netanjahu regime’s nightmare has frustrated Palestinian-Israeli citizens so much that their turnout in 2019, unlike 2015, is likely to decline.He makes his own media policy. He condemns the allegations of corruption against him, accuses sections of the press of participating in a witch hunt against him, broadcasts from his own Likud TV studio and uses social bots as an election worker. Stinging as an election strategy. (3) (4)

Thanks to Netanyahu’s right-wing extremist polemics of inflaming the Palestinian Arab parties into a dangerous and threatening measure of security for the “Jewish state,” Hasbara, scientifically supported, has created the so-called “Unified List,” the merger of Four different parties, from secular nationalist to strictly religious, broke apart a few weeks ago after disputes over claims to power. What could have been better for Israel, Haaretz wrote, than to build a deadly hostility after the enmity between the Abbas collaborating Palestinian Authority and Hamas, which is ruling in Gaza? This kind of creeping split policy is one of the main activities of the Netanyahu regime – masterfully operated.

So if 15 percent of the Palestinian citizens of the “Jewish state”, Muslims and Christians, as descendants of those displaced by the Nakba, stay away from the elections, the right-wing extremist parties are closer to one goal, namely the sole rule of eliminating the Palestinian voters. In the past few years there were still a large number of Palestinian-Israeli voters who voted in favor of the Palestinian parties, after all, the “Unified List” could still be the third largest fraction in 2015 – a terrific achievement. However, if this faction competes in two separate groups this time, thus weakened thanks to shared votes, then the intrigue has been successful. Bibi Netanyahu has managed to use the slogan “Bibi or Tibi” to create an image of the enemy against Ahmad Tibi.

Election campaign with ideological lies

Bibi accuses his opponent Gantz of seeking an alliance with Palestinian factions, which was categorically ruled out by Benny Gantz. After all, Gantz, the former Israeli chief of staff, is a Bibi light. All of Netanyahu’s warnings against the Gantz “Blue-and-White” coalition (in Hebrew, “Kachol Lavan”) and against leftists, who denounce him as anti-state, betray the nation’s interests, are ideological lies that he spreads. Not only that Gantz and his alliance rejects any coalition with Palestinian parties, even a so-called “two-state solution” is not mentioned in the election program, but he wants the expansion of illegal international settlement construction and the claim to the eternally undivided capital of the “Jewish State “actively promote. On the right patriotic-Zionist wave, which alone is a guarantor of Jewish votes.Finally, 62.5 percent of Israel’s Jewish citizens would favor a harsher approach by Netanyahu against Gaza, which has been grounded for years.So it is not surprising that this murderous Prime Minister Netanyahu in an interview with the right-wing struggling “Israel Hayom” battlefield of the US Jewish gambling king Adelson, has made a “wise decision” in the murder of 300 Palestinians. (5) That this murderous Prime Minister, Netanyahu, in an interview with US-Israeli gambler Adelson’s right-wing struggling Israel Hayom, claims to have made a “wise decision” in the murder of 300 Palestinians. (5) That this murderous Prime Minister, Netanyahu, in an interview with US-Israeli gambler Adelson’s right-wing struggling Israel Hayom, claims to have made a “wise decision” in the murder of 300 Palestinians. (5)

These were murdered by IDF’s “most moral” Jewish “defense soldiers” and snipers at the fence to the occupied Gaza concentration camp. His regime has only one goal: deterrence; By cutting off the link between Gaza and the occupied West Bank, which has been blocked in violation of international law, the “Jewish state” succeeded in destroying all unity and in strengthening the Jewish settlements. So is his campaign pledge to understand that he would not remove a settler from the illegally occupied settlements, “not to uproot a Jew”. No, uprooting has been practiced by the Zionist regime since its founding only against the Palestinians. Likewise, Netanyahu will ensure that “we control the area west of the Jordan.” The final annexation of the Syrian Golan Heights, the move of the US embassy to Jerusalem, all a breach of international law. However, it seems as if all this has been agreed upon and in line with Trump’s and Kushner’s “ultimate” peace plan, which he provocatively intends to introduce just on the 71st anniversary of the Nakba, the catastrophe of the Palestinian people, and thus the “next phase “Announces Palestinian lawlessness.Trump, the “best friend” Netanyahu and the Zionists have ever had, will not let it rip and certainly have a nightmare of other half-baked surprises ready. on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the Nakba, the catastrophe of the Palestinian people, announcing the “next phase” of Palestinian lawlessness. Trump, the “best friend” Netanyahu and the Zionists have ever had, will not let it rip and certainly have a nightmare of other half-baked surprises ready. on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the Nakba, the catastrophe of the Palestinian people, announcing the “next phase” of Palestinian lawlessness. Trump, the “best friend” Netanyahu and the Zionists have ever had, will not let it rip and certainly have a nightmare of other half-baked surprises ready.

Apartheid state of the worst kind

However, I wonder why Russian President Putin Bibi also made a campaigning present and handed him the remains of an IDF soldier missing for 37 years. So Netanyahu could still boast of his contacts with important state leaders. There is the suspicion that Trump used Netanyahu, as a messenger of secret messages between him and Putin.

Netanyahu has succeeded, despite 18 percent higher poverty rate than in other industrialized countries, despite large impoverishment of old pensioners and Holocaust survivors and despite great unpopularity in large parts of the population to show a successful balance and to score with fascist right-wing slogans and allies, in line with the Zionist raison d’etat of the final solution of the Judaization of Palestine.

The “Jewish State” is an undemocratic state with its national law “only for Jews” – an apartheid state of the worst kind. (6) In this sense, my hopeless outlook on the elections on April 9 in the “Jewish State”, my nightmare – when murderous Zionist dreams come true. Until after the elections, just before the elections.

footnotes:

(1) https://www.jungewelt.de/artikel/352426.wahlen-in-israel-die-rechte-hegemonie.html

(2) http://www.spiegel.de/politik/ausland/israel-zehut-partei-vor-der-knesset-wahl-kiffer-als-koenigsmacher-a-1261463.html

(3) https://www.br.de/nachrichten/deutschland-welt/direkte-ansprache-israels-wahlkampf-in-den-medien,RMm32Xr

(4) https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/ausland/israel-benjamin-netanjahu-fuehrt-einen-populistischen-wahlkampf-16129540.html

(5) https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20190406-netanyahu-killing-300-gaza-protesters-what-wise-decision/

(6) https://desertpeace.wordpress.com/2019/04/08/the-silence-of-the-lambs-assures-a-victory-for-apartheid-in-isreal/

Originally posted AT