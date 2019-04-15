PHOTOS OF NEW YORKERS STANDING FOR ASSANGE

Support for Julian Assange is growing throughout the world.
Photos sent by Fatima
*
Democracy Now adds the following …..
And Carlos Latuff joins in …
*
*
