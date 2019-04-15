PHOTOS OF NEW YORKERS STANDING FOR ASSANGE

April 15, 2019 at 14:06 (Activism, Photography)

Support for Julian Assange is growing throughout the world.

Photos sent by Fatima


*

*

 

Democracy Now adds the following …..

And Carlos Latuff joins in …

*

