HORRORS OF EASTER SUNDAY

April 22, 2019

Our condolences to the families of Sri Lanka bomb attacks victims

Image by Carlos Latuff


My heart goes out to the people of Sri Lanka today because of the horrors they faced yesterday morning.
May hatred be erased from this world before it erases all of us.

Meanwhile, in Palestine …..
Israel bars hundreds of Palestinian Christians from traveling on Easter

In an unprecedented decision, Israeli authorities are denying hundreds of Palestinian Christians the right to travel to Jerusalem for the holiday, while barring all movement between the West Bank and Gaza.

