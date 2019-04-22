The following was written by me on 15 April, 1984. It was presented to His Holiness Pope John Paul ll during his visit to Jerusalem in March of 2000.
The Nazarene
© Steve Amsel
The Passover is once again upon us and
We reflect on the years gone by;
Of the tribulations of the people
And the heroes of the ages.
The traditional feast, the Seder, has
Been with us for thousands of years.
For most it has always been a joyous meal,
But for one it became the Last Supper.
So cruel they were to you as they
Nailed you to the cross on the hill
Treating you like a common criminal
Rather than the great man that you were.
You felt no malice towards your betrayers,
Instead you asked your god to forgive them
For the crime they committed against you
And those who were close to you.
Two thousand years have passed since
That shameful day and each year
The crime is reenacted by those
Who usurp your name.
You taught love and tolerance
But most of that message is ignored.
Instead there have been wars in your name,
Something, I am sure you would oppose.
Where are your powers today, when they are
Needed to cleanse the earth of its hatred?
The very ones who slew you sanctified
Your name and continue to slay.
Is there no way you can show them
How to change their ways and to live
As you would have wanted them to
Instead of the way they are?
Great temples have been built in
Your honor on every continent
But the message is lacking
One of your basic teachings – Love.
Oh, great one that you were
You must show them the way
Before there are more, like Yourself,
Nailed to the cross for refusing to hate.
Leave a Reply