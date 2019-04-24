THE ETERNAL SHAME OF ZIONIST CRIMES

The eternal shame of the Jewish Zionist crimes screams for remorse and atonement!

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

As of 2007, the German edition of Ilan Pappe’s “The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine” appeared, at that time in the publishing Zweitausendeins, and I held the book for the first time in their hands and read it, it was like a horror message – a message that made me to accompanied today. So the incredible crimes in detail before and get portrayed in 1948 after the establishment of the “Jewish state,” this incredible brutality in its mercilessness, just three years after the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, shocked and left me speechless. I wondered how it is possible that a “Jewish state,” Jewish people, so brutal and forgotten history of another people, so the indigenous population, ethnically cleanse, drive them from their land and property, and murder humiliate could. Had they forgotten everything human, them was the last remnant, lost to morality in order to act so recklessly? Did they really that the Holocaust justifies all means to annex already populated country to have international law aside and to contact human rights underfoot?

Understand the core conflict in the Middle East

Thankfully, on May 2, in the month of Nakba, the new edition of the above-mentioned Ilan Pappe classic will finally be published by Westend-Verlag. This fact-rich standard work of a Jewish-Israeli historian, the son of German Holocaust survivors, should be in every public library, university and school. “Anyone who wants to understand the core conflict in the Middle East better,” writes Marcel Pott in his review on Deutschlandfunk, “should read the book of Ilan Pappé written with much passion.” (1) (2)

The portrayals in Paperback’s book are so insistent that they stagger in the face of these crimes and guilt – until now unpunished. Ben Gurion’s entries in his diary on ethnic cleansing without significant resistance, on the approval of the expropriation of all Palestinian property previously seized, this callousness is disturbing, such as the description of “Action Dani,” the attacks and destruction of the city the mosques “Lydda and Rammla, the occupation and massacres in the mosques and the subsequent murders and looting. Anyone who has read this book will no longer so unconditionally recognize the right of existence of this “Jewish state” and will no longer be impressed by the lies and myths surrounding the foundation of this state. That is why it is so important that this monument to the facts, the “ethnic cleansing of Palestine”, is widely used. The countless descriptions and sculptural facts are difficult to tolerate, but to know them is so important.

The Zionists fear nothing more than the truth!

No wonder that Ilan Pappe was forced to leave Israel to build a new life and teaching in Britain. After all, a historian like Ilan Pappe has become a threat to the Zionists and their worldwide lobby with this historical-scientific work, a documentation of shame. Let us never forget: nothing is more fearful of the Zionists than the truth!

Meanwhile, this mentality of cover-up and attacks on freedom of expression also covers Germany. I still remember too well when the city of Munich prevented the appearance of Ilan Pappe in 2009, which I have reported in my commentary “The slime trail of subservience to Israel runs through all parties”. (3) (4)

When, on March 10, 1948, in the Red House in Tel Aviv, “veteran Zionist leaders and young Jewish officers” jointly agreed Plan D (Dalet) on the ethnic cleansing of Palestine, the fate of the Palestinians was sealed. That same evening, military orders were issued for the systematic expulsion of Palestinians from large parts of Palestine. To this day, this goal of Judaization is being pursued until the Final Solution. From the beginning it was the ideological-Zionist aspiration to have an exclusively Jewish population in Palestine. This final goal is getting closer and closer to this state. Just think of the newly passed National States Act; this new constitutional law declares the “Jewish state” as the “nation state of the Jewish people”, in which the “right to national self-determination” is reserved exclusively for the Jewish people “. Thus, this state has finally adopted from any democratic community and fully withdrawn to the Jewish Zionist apartheid. (5)

Political leaders of the “Jewish state” increasingly ruthless

All these points are no real news for us as politically interested, who have dealt with this topic for decades. We know about the ever new ideas of political leaders and Hasbara thinkers of this state. These have always been confident that, given the failure of the world community during the Holocaust, their guilty conscience, their remorse and reparation, they have become increasingly ruthless.

When the Nakba, this day of catastrophe, celebrates its seventeenth birthday on May 15, then you will hardly hear and read anything about these true backgrounds in politics and the media, since the “special” relationship to the “Jewish State “no cracks. But that is exactly the policy that is no longer needed today and urgently needs change. The German attitude to Israel needs an urgent correction. Just as there is no Jewish and democratic state that excludes its non-Jewish citizens from about 20 percent in the state. Not to mention the illegal occupation, colonization and expulsion, which are mildly criticized but not punished by the international community. As long as the consequences do not come, there will be no peace solution. Meanwhile, and as the last elections have shown, peace has become impossible because Israel wants everything but peace! Why? After all, they know a hypocritical, silent world community behind them and a US President Trump, who has announced to announce the ultimate “peace plan” of his Zionist son-in-law Kushner on the memorable Nakba day in May. Well-informed circles have already said that the Netanyahu regime can be satisfied. The main thing, the Jews are satisfied, as far as the Palestinians go, is a minor matter. (6) to announce the ultimate “peace plan” of his Zionist son-in-law Kushner on the memorable Nakba day in May. Well-informed circles have already said that the Netanyahu regime can be satisfied. The main thing, the Jews are satisfied, as far as the Palestinians go, is a minor matter. (6) to announce the ultimate “peace plan” of his Zionist son-in-law Kushner on the memorable Nakba day in May. Well-informed circles have already said that the Netanyahu regime can be satisfied. The main thing, the Jews are satisfied, as far as the Palestinians go, is a minor matter. (6)

“Purity” of Zionist weapons: a murderous irony

If the Holocaust is rightly described as one of the greatest crimes of humanity, then one can not allow denying the crimes in Palestine. While the Holocaust denial is punishable, the Nakba denial is supported by the state. Eventually, the “Jewish state” became the perpetrator and the myth of the “most moral” of all “defense armies”, as well as the Zionist slogan of the “purity” of weapons has long become a murderous irony. So I am ashamed when I see how Holocaust survivors and their descendants deny the lessons of the past and justify today’s injustice with the then. Nothing justifies the illegal occupation of Palestine and the Nakba as the beginning of the targeted expulsion and degradation of the Palestinian people. There is also no Jewish monopoly and no sole claim to suffering and sympathy. Have not the Jewish citizens in Israel and the Diaspora, who actively or passively supported these crimes, rightly forfeited all sympathy? Are not the parallels between the “Jewish state” and fascism piling up? More and more unscrupulously, the “dehumanization” and Judaisierung Palestine is operated, which should worry us all and to rethink. every sympathy rightly missed? Are not the parallels between the “Jewish state” and fascism piling up? More and more unscrupulously, the “dehumanization” and Judaisierung Palestine is operated, which should worry us all and to rethink. every sympathy rightly missed? Are not the parallels between the “Jewish state” and fascism piling up? More and more unscrupulously, the “dehumanization” and Judaisierung Palestine is operated, which should worry us all and to rethink.

Right-Wing of Israeli Society – Memories of the “Millennium”

The last elections show the ever-increasing fascist-Judaistic shift to the right of Israeli society. More and more, the whole situation is reminiscent of the “Thousand Year Reich”, which, unlike the “Zionist Empire”, which has been raging for 71 years, lasted only 12 years. It is quite clear that the “Jewish State always tries to use the phrase of recognition of Israel’s” right to exist “to recognize an existence that does not exist under international law, and that state built on injustice and expulsion arose from the founding of the state the basis of the state terror long ago forfeited. How long, then, do we want to defend the Zionist crimes that have been raised as a state raison d’être thanks to a damaging philosemitic German policy?

Is it not understandable if there is a new reservation today against Jews and the “Jewish State”? This reservation is falsely denounced as anti-Semitism, which is in fact legitimate criticism of the “Jewish state” and of its criminal expulsion, occupation and violating international law. By no means do I want to gloss over right-wing anti-Semitism, on the contrary, because of my upbringing and past, I’ve always been blind to the “right eye” like so many politicians.

Combat term “anti-Semitism” – distraction maneuver of the Israel Lobby

Is not it the same tendencies that we are experiencing today in the new Islam hatred, the marginalization of Muslims? Everything has happened, you just have to exchange the word Jew. It is particularly reprehensible when this anti-Semitism has shifted to Muslims, since now anti-Semitism serves only as a fighting concept and distraction maneuver of the Israel lobby to cover up crimes of the “Jewish state”. That, too, is one reason why the non-violent BDS movement is being fought so hard because it puts its finger on this wound. Is not Jewish fear of anti-Semitism today an expression of collective Jewish guilt? Without recognition of guilt and remorse, recognition of responsibility for evicting Palestinians and occupying their land, and without the Palestinians’ right of return to their native Palestine and the end of the occupation, peace is impossible. When will the Jewish Nibelung faithfulness to the “Jewish state” finally stop and a rethinking take place that is so urgently needed?

As long as three – two Jewish and one Palestinian – BDS activists, known as # humboldt3, stand trial in Germany just because they peacefully opposed Israeli apartheid and for equality, justice, freedom and dignity of the Palestinians, so long is Germany far from real democracy. It should be our moral duty to protest Israeli crimes against humanity and to support these young courageous activists.

Transnational solidarity is our duty – fight for equality and justice

The following statement in court touched me very much: “Our actions at Humboldt University should be honored because it is the moral duty of every humanist to defend himself against criminals, especially those who are involved in crimes against humanity. As human rights activists, this is our common duty – not only in Israel, but also in Europe, and especially in Germany, where we live. We, the Palestinians and Jews who have escaped apartheid in Israel, are here in Germany to fulfill our civic and moral duty to fight for transnational solidarity, equality and justice. “

They came to Germany as citizens of the world in the hope that they would no longer suffer from the imprisonment of Israeli apartheid. But they have discovered that Israeli apartheid is spreading to Germany. Do we really want to let that happen? Thousands of Muslims, Palestinians and Jewish activists should not feel safe in Germany when they speak up and demand “freedom for Palestine” or fight peacefully for their legal right of return to their occupied Palestinian homeland? Is not it our special duty to stand up for and support these citizens and their rights? It is more than significant that no German newspaper reported on this trial. (7)

