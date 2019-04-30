THE VERDICT IS IN! ~~ I AM AN ANTI SEMITE!!

Images by Carlos Latuff
You criticize France… that’s okay. You criticize Russia… that’s okay. You criticize Venezuela… that’s okay too. You criticize Canada… that’s okay. You criticize South Africa… that’s okay. You criticize the USA… that’s okay. You criticize China… that’s okay. You criticize Israel… you’re a flaming anti-Semite!
And the final warning is …
euhuguenin said,
April 30, 2019 at 18:56
“Anti-semite” has lost its sting, because every justified criticism of the Zionist Israeli government is declared to be anti-semitism. The word is so overused and misapplied as to be useless. Indeed, to be declared “anti-semite” by the Israel Lobby is to be declared a person of high moral conscience.
annanimuss said,
April 30, 2019 at 20:18
If you are an antisemite you are a good person that opposes sadistic immoral behavior.
george aregers said,
April 30, 2019 at 21:55
Semites are Arabs–not Pollocks Ect.