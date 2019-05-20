WHY WE CALL IT THE ‘NAKBA’ (CATASTROPHE)

The Nakba explained in 3 minutes
Imagine this: You’ve lived in your hometown for decades, surrounded by your family and friends. But one day, gun-toting militias show up. You flee in terror. Then another family moves into your house–and you are banned from returning. This is the 1948 Nakba, the catastrophe, the ethnic cleansing of Palestine.
Johnny Canuck said,
May 20, 2019 at 22:00
Excellent video short. Concise and to the point. It is so tragic that ISIS-RA-EL continues to do Crimes Against Humanity and nobody says diddly-squat, instead creating “Anti-semite” Legislation, further reducing People around the World to be able to criticize the Apartheid, Racist State.
Thank you for your hard work!
