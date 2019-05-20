WHY WE CALL IT THE ‘NAKBA’ (CATASTROPHE)

May 20, 2019 at 13:36 (Collective Punishment, DesertPeace Exclusive, Nakba, Palestine)

The Nakba explained in 3 minutes

Imagine this: You’ve lived in your hometown for decades, surrounded by your family and friends. But one day, gun-toting militias show up. You flee in terror. Then another family moves into your house–and you are banned from returning. This is the 1948 Nakba, the catastrophe, the ethnic cleansing of Palestine.

  1. Johnny Canuck said,

    May 20, 2019 at 22:00

    Excellent video short. Concise and to the point. It is so tragic that ISIS-RA-EL continues to do Crimes Against Humanity and nobody says diddly-squat, instead creating “Anti-semite” Legislation, further reducing People around the World to be able to criticize the Apartheid, Racist State.

    Thank you for your hard work!

  2. APPAF Newsletter 05-21-2019 | APPAF said,

    May 21, 2019 at 02:31

    […] DESERTPEACE: WHY WE CALL IT THE ‘NAKBA’ (CATASTROPHE) […]


