SEGREGATION AS EXPLAINED ON FACEBOOK

June 16, 2019 at 15:02 (FaceBook)

Dear Facebook,

I want to start this with an apology.

I’m sorry – I have become extreme with my views and extreme with my videos. I have lived through tens of years of segregation and I think my frustration is slowly showing in the videos.


*

Meanwhile, in Israel today ….. (Click on link to read article)

Afula mayor attends demonstration against sale of home to Arab family

Deputy mayor and council members join protest ‘to ensure the city preserves its Jewish character’; protesters wave Israeli flags, banners from extremist Lehava group

2 Comments

  1. Jenny Heinz said,

    June 16, 2019 at 15:46

    Please – no apology for speaking and showing truth. Thank you. Jenny

  APPAF Newsletter 06-17-2019 | APPAF said,

    June 16, 2019 at 22:08

