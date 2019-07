Nearly 250 left-wing activists who donated money to help a Palestinian family in East Jerusalem’s Silwan neighborhood may discover that their money has ended up with the right-wing group Elad, which seeks to evict the family.

Funds Donated to Palestinian Family May Go to Settlers Trying to Evict It

The group Elad, which has been trying for 25 years to get the Siyam family to leave their home, has put a lien on donations to their cause