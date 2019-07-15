A BRILLIANT MOVIE NOT TO BE MISSED

July 15, 2019 at 13:58 (Cinema, DesertPeace Exclusive, Racism)

Last night I watched a brilliant movie that must be seen by all of you ….. BLACKkKLANSMAN
It is timely, it is funny but worse of all, it’s true.
So download it, rent it, buy it but DO watch it. You won’t regret it.
Here’s the trailer …

