ISRAELI SOLDIERS CELEBRATE ‘VICTORY’ OVER PALESTINE

Yesterday I posted about the latest in illegal home demolitions in Palestine by Israeli soldiers ….
Click HERE to see post
Today I post the reactions of those soldiers as they celebrate their ‘victory’.
SHAME ON THEM!
July 23, 2019 at 17:05 (Collective Punishment, DesertPeace Exclusive, Home Demolitions, Israel's Shame, Occupation, Ongoing Nakba, Palestine)
Sparrow said,
July 23, 2019 at 20:55
just like 911
The Willpower said,
July 24, 2019 at 01:55
Nothing ever happens to these parasitic creatures so they just keep on
murdering native peoples.