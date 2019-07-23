ISRAELI SOLDIERS CELEBRATE ‘VICTORY’ OVER PALESTINE

July 23, 2019 at 17:05 (Collective Punishment, DesertPeace Exclusive, Home Demolitions, Israel's Shame, Occupation, Ongoing Nakba, Palestine)

Yesterday I posted about the latest in illegal home demolitions in Palestine by Israeli soldiers …. 

Click HERE to see post

Today I post the reactions of those soldiers as they celebrate their ‘victory’.

SHAME ON THEM!

 

2 Comments

  1. Sparrow said,

    July 23, 2019 at 20:55

    just like 911

  2. The Willpower said,

    July 24, 2019 at 01:55

    Nothing ever happens to these parasitic creatures so they just keep on
    murdering native peoples.


