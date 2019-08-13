JEWS AGAINST ICE PROTEST IN NEW YORK

At least 40 protesters who took part in a “Jews Against ICE” protest at an Amazon Books store along 34th Street in Manhattan were arrested by police on Sunday, August 11, coinciding with the Jewish fast day of Tisha B’Av.

Scores Arrested During ‘Jews Against ICE’ Protest at Manhattan Amazon Store

This footage, livestreamed for the Jews for Racial and Economic Justice organization by author and activist Abby Stein, shows the scene at the store where more than 1,000 demonstrators spoke out against detention centers in the United States, made speeches, sang songs and held banners with slogans including “Never again means never again,” drawing a comparison between the events of the Holocaust and the current immigration situation in the US.

New York Police Department officers can be seen escorting arrested protesters into an MTA bus, which was reportedly commandeered due to the large number of arrestees.

The protest in New York coincided with a number of similar demonstrations across the country on Sunday, but Amazon’s brick-and-mortar Midtown store was chosen as a protest site due to the technology company allegedly hosting database software enabling ICE to document and detain immigrants, according to reports from PIX11 and Haaretz.

