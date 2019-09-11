#NeverForget ~~ 911 IN TOONS

September 11, 2019 at 15:19 (DesertPeace Exclusive, In Memoriam, Terrorism)

In memory of all the innocent victims …

A timely quote …

“In the 80’s they used to blame Russians for everything. Now they blame the Muslims. In the near future they will blame both”

Images by Carlos Latuff

csgorfjxyaa-616

csgnfauwcaa6gcy

csfbtzswgae7df8

cseg1nywyae2b-b

Chile also remembers

  1. kathleen bridel said,

    September 11, 2019 at 15:45

    Thank you for toons I will never forget day Was watching TV when news was broadcast re planes My first thought How could this happen when US has such great air controls Another – comment re passports of culprits blowing on sidewalk etc I e- mailed many – Canada- asking them to contact our government and demand no attack on Afghanistan Few cared And how many dead and still being killed today in Afghanistan when one theme was go there, redeem women etc Get rid of poppy crop Etc Kathleen Bridel


