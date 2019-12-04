THE HOWS AND WHYS OF GERMAN SUPPORT OF ISRAELI APARTHEID

When will German and European governments finally resort to measuring the “Jewish state” with normal standards and judging by democratic practices?

German State Reason for the Zionist Apartheid State?

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

How does Chancellor Merkel intend to explain it during her first visit to Auschwitz on December 6, 2019, that she and her government – given the historical responsibility for the Holocaust and 74 years after the liberation of Auschwitz from the National Socialist concentration and extermination camp by the soldiers of the Red Army – miss any respect when it comes to the permanent break of international law in the “Jewish state”. Does not it respect the respect for international law, as a compelling doctrine from German history, to finally take back the raison d’etat for the security of the “Jewish state”? How can a German government ignore the constant violations of international law simply because they are committed by a Jewish regime, descendants of the victims of the Holocaust? The clear rules, which international law has, Merkel can not simply sweep her “Christian Zionism” under the table. Their “unconditional solidarity” with Israeli “self-defense” as a motive for the murderous attacks and wars make Merkel, as in her entire political career, so hypocritical and implausible that she bears much of the blame for the general and ever-growing political disenchantment .

Respect for the Palestinian people – as the last co-victim of the Holocaust!

For sure, in her speech she will recall Germany’s eternal responsibility for Israel, without mentioning Germany’s long overdue responsibility for illegally occupied Palestine because that does not fit into her philosophical world view. If this Chancellor’s first visit there would be a good chance to finally show respect for the Palestinian people, as the last co-victim of the Holocaust. Personally, I am very sorry that my father Heinz Galinski, who died in 1992, can no longer accompany the chancellor as Auschwitz survivor on this journey, in order to express his life motto after the liberation: “I have not survived Auschwitz to remain silent on new injustice” today’s criminal conditions in the “Jewish state” and in Palestine occupied by it, to shout out there. (1)

Why are all German parties today trying to defend the Jews and the “Jewish state” by all means and to look away in the face of Israeli international crimes and human rights abuses? That runs through all parties from left to right-wing extreme. Does Germany really think that this way kosher? No, it has to be said again and again: The crimes of the Holocaust can not be whitewashed by victim / perpetrator conversion. So why fight the BDS movement like that? Because she holds the mirror in front of these hypocritical politicians and exposes them as accomplices. We have just been successful again A Belgian trade delegation from two regional governments in Israel withdrew, calling for violations of international law and lack of progress in the peace process. Thus, more and more join the boycott, in order to set off their protest against Israel and its methods. (2) (3)

In the meantime, it seems that people are so cool in political circles that they regard the daily news from Israel – air strikes against its sovereign neighbors, civilian casualties, journalist murders or preventive killings, arbitrary expulsions of human rights activists like Omar Shakir – as normal. We get virtually nothing delivered medially, so we do not come to “anti-Semitic” thoughts, such an abstruse idea that causes just the opposite, namely a hatred of the Zionist occupation policy and the constant land grabbing. (4)

Ending Israeli provocations and millionaire propaganda!

Last Sunday, following the arrival of new war minister and settler king Naftali Bennett, another provocation became known, namely that the Netanyahu regime is planning to double the number of settlers in Hebron in the illegally occupied West Bank and to build a new Jewish quarter on the site of the old wholesale market in order to create a territorial connection between the Jewish quarter Avraham Avinu and the patriarch graves in Hebron. Thus, this government once again shows on demand that it is not willing to apply moral standards or international law. Is that, Ms Merkel, really compatible with the raison d’être for you and Germany? (5) (6)

Interestingly, we are currently experiencing the phenomenon that Zionist, as well as Kurdish or Yezidi reports in Germany fall on media and politically fertile ground that have nothing to do with the truth, but only propagate targeted propaganda. For a long time we have known that the “Jewish state” has spent millions of years in scientifically accompanied propaganda, spreading its Zionist Hasbara myths here from paid supporters and agents in the media in blogs, at conferences and, more recently, in universities. There are propaganda tools and guides like Hasbara Toolkits, “The Israel Project,” whole troll armies, or the “Global Language Dictionary,” which offer help so that “Israel supporters” never have to be shy of an answer. In inventing terms and linguistic formulations, it’s amazing how much flowery Hasbara’s name comes to tell her Zionist tales. There are tips on which words to use when it comes to “sensitive” issues such as illegal annexations, land grabbing, deprivation or murder of civilians. (7) (8) (9)

While the US has long since adopted the trumpet as a mediator or partner for Palestinians and unilaterally struck the Jewish and “Christian-Zionist” side and allowed the breach of international law to run its course, Europe would have a duty to oppose this activity it can be measured by his pithy words. Unfortunately, we are a long way from that because neither the EU nor the UN is prepared to seriously oppose this policy. Too strong is the power of the Israel lobby worldwide, and that is the real tragedy for Palestine. When Jimmy Carter published his book “Israel, Palestine, Peace and Apartheid” in November 2006, he was struck by hatred hatred from the Jewish-Israeli side, when he only spoke the word apartheid for the “Jewish State “Had described.

Reveal the sad Israeli reality beyond the splendor!

Meanwhile, a dangerous alliance between dictatorships and alleged democracies has formed – in the common fight against “terror”, which is nothing more than a fight against Muslims and Islam. We read almost every day about the “Jewish state” and its outstanding research, start-ups and a constantly growing high-tech and the defense industry with a model character. While the sad reality beyond the splendor, the bitter poverty of large parts of the population in the “Jewish Sun State”, is concealed by the media. Israel is one of the western capitalist states with the highest poverty rate, much like their US friends. Under Netanyahu and Trump, this condition has worsened dramatically. (12) (13)

Can the “Jewish state” be sure that the propaganda is still accepted, partly out of ignorance and partly out of philosemitic “cuddling”? Again and again the Hasbara understands how to win over gullible citizens. While Palestinians do not have a well-lubricated propaganda lobby, the Jewish community has become more and more media-savvy with its worldwide networks. We are currently seeing them try to get actively involved in the British election campaign and shamelessly defame Labor leader Corbyn as an ineluctable anti-Semite, while Johnson’s Tory party is plunging into Islamophobia, which does not bother the lobby, but encourages it. (14) (15) (16) (17)

It is phenomenal how the Palestinians are portrayed today as militant terrorists and Jews should appear as noble and democratic citizens of a democratic state. While the Palestinians are still suffering under the founding of the state (“Nakba”) on their rampaged land as a result of the Holocaust and their legal resistance is being defamed as terror, Jewish emigres are being misled as peaceful immigrants mystified into their “old homeland”. (18)

Support the right to exist of an undemocratic Judaistic state? No and again no!

Despite the news of countless murdered Palestinian children, the deliberate extermination of entire families, the destruction of civilian facilities and the use of dirty and outlawed weapons, as well as the genocide in the Gaza concentration camp, the “Jewish state” is repeatedly emphasized as a “single” democracy. While we are currently trying to portray Kurds or Armenians as victims, we are being told that the Palestinians themselves are to blame for their fate. Interesting in this context, too, is the cohesion between Kurds and Israel, who, incidentally, act quite similarly in their propaganda machinery. While the Gaza genocide is still a taboo subject in the German parliament and the media, It has made the decision in recognition of an Armenian genocide in the Bundestag. This is a historical shame. (19) (20)

Why has the Jewish “Return Law” never been questioned, allowing any Jew worldwide to immigrate to the “Jewish State” and be granted immediate full citizenship just because he is a Jew? While Palestinians, Muslims and Christians are denied this right of return? Is it possible to support such a right of existence for such an undemocratic Judaistic state? No and again no! Imagine that another state would apply this “Jewish method” and only make Christians, Muslims or anyone else citizens? That would be called rightly “racism”. As long as this theocratic state and its laws do not apply to all its citizens, Israel is a Jewish discrimination and apartheid state that has isolated itself – worse than South Africa ever was, far from all democratic practices. (21)

The “Jewish state” has internalized discrimination as its raison d’être and anchored it in its (in) legal system. So you should think about why the Star of David, the symbol of Jewish oppression in Germany arouses so much respect and respect, rather than wondering what it actually represents: a sign of Jewish occupation, Judaization and ethnic cleansing , One also has to ask why Jewish national and international organizations worldwide use this flag over and over again instead of using the flag of their own country? Have they all become citizens of the “Jewish state” or do they not have a national identity? Which country are they loyal to?

Understand that Israel, as a “Jewish apartheid state”, has forfeited the raison d’être!

When will German and European governments finally resort to measuring the “Jewish state” with normal standards and judging by democratic practices? This “Jewish apartheid state”, which since its founding has always endeavored to consolidate its superiority and “chosenness” with new laws of discrimination and nationality, has long since forfeited the confession of its security as a raison d’être! This should finally be understood by all German politicians, who repeatedly emphasize the propaganda phrases of the “right to exist” for the “Jewish state”, but ignore the right of existence of a Palestinian until today.

