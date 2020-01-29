ABUSING ONE HOLOCAUST WHILE IGNORING ANOTHER ONE

When the Netanyahu regime hosted the Auschwitz commemoration, they hurried in “humility” and did not take a look over the apartheid wall and further denied the suffering of the occupied, racial discrimination, ethnic cleansing and displacement – and what was only a few kilometers away happened in Gaza.

The Criminalization of Criticism of Israel and the Shameless Attempt at Politics to Abuse the Holocaust and Auschwitz

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

If the memory of the Auschwitz concentration camp’s liberation by the Red Army moves to Poland and Germany this week, a German-Jewish circle will be closed that excludes Palestinians and will only refer to Steinmeier’s words: “We stand with Israel” and “We protect Jewish life”. But doesn’t the legitimate question arise here of how one can protect Jewish life here if one stands firmly on the side of an apartheid and occupying state like the German federal government? Doesn’t this policy endanger Jewish life? Do you really do a favor to German citizens of Jewish faith if you make them blanket supporters, even hostages, of international and human rights crimes committed by the “Jewish state”?

German-Jewish governor of the Zionist state terror regime

Are German Jews really so naive today that they close their eyes to it? Or have they succumbed to the tireless Israeli Hasbara (propaganda) who wants to convince them that anti-Semitism has increased to such an extent that “they look where the suitcase is”, as the President of the Central Council of Jews, Schuster, put it? And isn’t it precisely these German-Jewish governors of the Zionist state terror regime who are trying to make their fellow believers the goal pursued by the “Jewish state” of making Israel “only” tasty for Jews as a “safe haven”?

Not only that in Yad Vashem Steinmeier almost melted with hypocritical humility and was not ashamed to pray in Hebrew at the beginning of his speech – with the words: “Praise the Lord that he will let me be here today” and cheerfully cheerfully: ” What a grace, what a gift “that I can speak to them here in Yad Vashem today.”

But a wasted gift! If Steinmeier thinks that the great German guilt he bears in the “soulfulness” of reconciliation to forget everything that is happening today, he is wrong. And he also ignored at the event that the Gaza concentration camp was very close but forgotten. How history repeats itself is terrifying. No, there is no factory murder in Gaza, but “only” a gradual one. If Germany really did live up to its responsibility, the answer to the phrase “never again” would only know one answer. The responsibility, as Steinmeier means, has been registered in the Federal Republic of Germany from day one. If this Germany would only do justice to itself and its historical responsibility, then it should do so. And that’s part of it, not to close your eyes to the suffering of the Palestinians and the occupation of Palestine. Had Steinmeier forgotten that the floor on which he gave his “humility speech” was Palestinian?

Peace order according to Zionist-judaizing “peace ideas”

Did Steinmeier really believe what he was saying when he said in the “Terrible Auschwitz” that the world has learned lessons, has established a peace order based on human rights and international law? Isn’t it the “Jewish state” on whose side we stand that is trampling on exactly these human rights and international law and only accepting a peace order according to its Zionist-judaizing “peace ideas”?

Didn’t the meeting between Pence and Netanyahu immediately after the end of the commemoration at the US embassy in Jerusalem, where the idea of ​​the “ultimate Trump deal” (peace plan!) For Israel and Palestine be discussed? In fact, Palestinians will not exist, just like their hoped-for state – all in the spirit of the “Jewish State”! Thanks to the “generous” opening and at Netanyahu’s request, opposition leader Gantz was also invited to the White House, which was like a humiliation. When Gantz and Netanyahu had spoken out in favor of annexing the Jordan Valley after winning the election. When the “ultimate deal” was unveiled in Washington on Tuesday, it was the “ultimate fraud” of the century. So what can still happen on the way to the final solution of Judaization? But Steinmeier didn’t notice anything about it, since he was too busy praising the gentleman who let him take part in this spectacle.

Federal President Steinmeier’s embarrassment and infamy cannot be beaten

No, Steinmeier, who, by the way, said this prayer without kippah, could not be beaten for me in embarrassment and infamity, especially since he pursued the main tactic of denigrating criticism of Israel as allegedly growing anti-Semitism and criticism of Israel with the assertion: “if under the guise of alleged Criticism of Israeli politics kicks out crude anti-Semitism ”, stall. But hello, crude anti-Semitism and criticism of Israel, isn’t that a little cheap, Mr. President? Isn’t criticism of Israel particularly important in times of Israel’s attempt to judaise the last remaining Palestine, make the lives of the Palestinians increasingly unbearable and make them eternal prisoners in their own country?

Yes, it’s always the same evil, but with new perpetrators following the old pattern. When people rise above others and think they have the right to do so just because they have suffered. You, Mr. Steinmeier, were so moved by philosophy that you fell into the trap of anti-Semitism and anti-Semitic ideas of right-wing extremists, who had so far been neglected in Germany, lumped together with the so important criticism of the politics of ” Jewish State ”. To be on the side of a state that disregards everything that Germany has in the Basic Law is unworthy of a German President, and I turn ashamed and disgusted.

Ronald Lauder: a particularly bad example of false speeches

Do we need a Holocaust commemoration day with the most mendacious speeches? A particularly bad example in Auschwitz was the speech by the President of the World Jewish Congress, Ronald Lauder, who actually dared to abuse this memory and call on all states to no longer support the “shameful fixation” of the United Nations on Israel. Where no other country was willing to accept Jews in their distress. They would have established a living democracy, they would have performed miracles after another, and they would have had to defend their existence every day like no other country in the world. And that is why Israel is condemned by the UN, journalists and even some politicians. In the past seven years alone, the UN General Assembly has passed 202 resolutions, where countries around the world are sentenced. Of these 202 resolutions, 163 were directed against Israel and only 39 against other countries. 163 against Israel, 39 against the rest of the world.

“We all know that these decisions are absurd,” says Mr. Lauder. No, they are correct and important. The “Auschwitz Minister” already announced that he would advocate fairer UN resolutions for Israel. And then the highlight came as the crowning conclusion of the Lauder propaganda speech that it was completely clear that this obsessive anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism. – The untruths that the President of the World Jewish Congress spread in this Hasbara speech and, moreover, on this occasion was scandalous. After all, the “Jewish State” is the only state in the world that has illegally occupied and displaced a people for decades and that means that due to the Holocaust, they have every right on their side to negate criticism and UN resolutions and to continue so thanks to US aid , forever. Those who have such inconsiderate leaders as Lauder at the top shouldn’t be surprised to be treated with dislike. No, Mr. Lauder, anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism, but a democratic belief.

Don’t support instrumentalization of the Holocaust!

The only thing that really touched me was the speeches on Monday, January 27th, in Auschwitz. Former inmates spoke and reported about their suffering. By then at the latest, we should all be aware that history repeats itself. Is it not always possible to fight the persecution and murder of innocent people based on their religion, national identity or skin color? But we must also not support the instrumentalization of the Holocaust if the Zionist-Jewish colonial state, whose foundation is based on a racist ideology that sent all morality and humanity to the desert, engages in racist discrimination against the Palestinians who move from the Holocaust directly to the Nakba led. The Western Alliance left the Nakba to make up for their own failures, the catastrophe of the theft of historic Palestine and the displacement of its inhabitants. They have not even tried to prevent these crimes, but have supported this new crime. While the “Millennial Empire” with its crimes lasted only six years, the Zionist crimes have been in full swing for decades, supported by the “hypocritical Judeo-Christian community of values”.

When the Netanyahu regime hosted the Auschwitz commemoration, they hurried in “humility” and did not take a look over the apartheid wall and further denied the suffering of the occupied, racial discrimination, ethnic cleansing and displacement – and what was only a few kilometers away happened in Gaza. The screams and misery would have been a warning especially for the participants of this propaganda event. But this opportunity was wasted. Only the Jewish-Zionist regime was allowed to commemorate past suffering, but not without using this memory for dirty agitation against Iran. What Netanyahu, Pence and Rivlin put forward against Iran in this regard was unworthy. No, Iran is certainly not planning a Holocaust, but even this country, which has not yet attacked any other country, every right to self-defense, as the “Jewish State” claims for itself. When Israeli President Rivlin also emphasized that the international community must stand together like “a solid wall in favor of human rights”, it left you speechless! Rivlin, Steinmeier’s friend, as a newspaper called him, “Defender of Values”, will be in Auschwitz with Steinmeier and will then fly directly to Berlin with the presidential plane to meet the German after a state banquet and a meeting with Merkel on Wednesday Bundestag to hold this year’s commemorative speech at the special event in the German Bundestag on the occasion of the commemoration day for the victims of National Socialism in Berlin. What an unfortunate decision let the highest representative of a state speak, of all people, who represents exactly what is despicable. Rivlin, who supports a “Greater Israel” (it looks like it will soon get it) and rejects a Palestinian state as a “defender of values”, only shows what can be thought of such “values”.

In Berlin, people rolled over as a “greeting for Rivlin. Bundestag President Schäuble called for more to be done against anti-Semitism. He clearly referred to “our” basic law: “Human dignity is inviolable”. We would have to stand up for this every day, and not just at commemorative events. True, Mr. Schäuble, but doesn’t that also apply to the Palestinians and their inviolable dignity?

Mandatory propaganda visits to the “Jewish State”?

When Rivlin’s “state visit” began on Tuesday, he and Steinmeier attended Jewish Moses Mendelsohn High School and asked students to visit Israel, the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial, and former concentration camps. Steinmeier called this a necessary addition to school lessons. So after compulsory concentration camp visits, the compulsory propaganda visits to the “Jewish State” should now come, of course without the illegally occupied areas, including Gaza. Are these the “German Value Travel”? Then came a visit to the “Minister of War Kramp-Knarrenbauer”, who was already very eager to intensify military cooperation with the President of the “Jewish State”. Will Bundeswehr soldiers “push services” in the occupied territories in accordance with the “German Reason”.

In memory of Auschwitz, shouldn’t Steinmeier actually encourage those Germans who reject the occupation policy and show solidarity with the Palestinian people in order to protect them from further genocide and final displacement? No, it cannot be repeated often enough, the Holocaust is no justification for supporting the continuing historical injustice to which the Palestinians are still exposed. Auschwitz and the Nakba are inextricably linked. These are the lessons from Auschwitz that must finally be drawn 75 years after liberation.

If the churches and Pope Francis remember the liberation and are aware of their “history of guilt” and say the beautiful sentence: “Indifference is unacceptable”, then a new guilt builds up if they are indifferent to the sufferings of the Palestinians. Yes, it is the same evil that is happening in Palestine, under all our eyes, and again with German support. It is a mockery that the “Auschwitz Minister” Maas, of all people, worries about whether Germany is still a home for people of Jewish faith, and Minister of Culture Grütters makes the suggestion, which cannot be surpassed by feeble embarrassment, of wearing the Star of David in one day out of solidarity who is not only a symbol of oppression for the people of occupied Palestine. If the anti-Semitism commissioner for “Jewish life” wants to brand Israeli criticism as anti-Semitism and fantasize about a threat from an increase, then this is not the case. According to the historian and anti-Semitism researcher Prof. Wolfgang Benz, the media-fueled anti-Semitism debate obscures the view of new problems. He hits the mark. And the former Israeli ambassador to Germany, Avi Primor, sees no increase in anti-Semitism. In fact, however, there is an increase in criticism from German citizens about the politics of the “Jewish state”, and it does not come from the AfD, which is firmly on the side of the Jews and the Jewish state, but from democratic citizens, who took Auschwitz to heart and learned their lessons from it and are not indifferent. We should and can be proud of this together.

UN on the side of supporters of the non-violent BDS campaign

And we can feel strengthened that the UN is on our side, which recently criticized the inglorious “anti-Semitism decision of the Bundestag”, which restricts freedom of expression, especially at events by supporters of the non-violent BDS campaign. Where and in which major newspaper was this exposed in a prominent place? Enough shameless criminalization of criticism of Israel.

Originally posted AT