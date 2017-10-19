Israel calls itself “Jewish State” and wants to be recognised as such; it is a racist state, based on ethnic cleansing and occupation as reason of state. The government is openly based on a type of politics against human dignity, the segregation of minorities, and strikes up as master race.

The Pillars of Islam Hatred!

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski, English Translation by Milena Rampoldi

I think Jewish umbrella organizations have lost their marbles when on 7 October 2017 in the magazine of the Springer Israel Friends they wrote: “Jews cannot cooperate with right-wing populists.” Are the President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany Schuster and his French counterpart, Francis Kalifat of the CRIF, the representative of the Council of Jewish Organisations in France, aware of what they publish? Since it has been their tradition since decades to follow the “good tradition” of being non-partisans.

Indeed, they are non-partisans, since their lobby work involves all parties and has a strangle hold on all of them so that nobody would ever dare to protest against the Israel lobby. At the moment, the main severe bogeymen of these umbrella organisations are Islam, and the left-wing Marxist Leninist Party of Germany (MLPD), engaged for Palestine. The “normal” left-wing party has already adapted itself to the German way of dealing with Israel, by avoiding to say anything wrong because otherwise it will be called “Anti-Semite”.

According to Schuster and Kalifat, the Jewish communities in Germany and France are politically pluralist and democratic and could not cooperate with the German right-wing party AfD and the French Front National. Because of their tragic history, Jews are very sensitive when populists start to split society and to attack minorities. However, this is exactly what AfD and Front National do! They campaign against Muslims and refugees. In addition, they criticize “the NAZI linguistic use” and many other points which at the moment focus on Muslims, but could also involve Jews in the next future. They speak about lists splitting French society into “real French people”, “new French people”, and “people with dual citizenship”, and add that “we, the Jews, are always involved”, when you start to write lists. These are just a couple of examples of this hypocrite article. (1)

Why did these representatives not say this before the elections? However, it is the same Schuster warning against Muslim Anti-Semitism and asking for a ceiling for refugees in Germany? (2)(3)

They did not say one word about the Jewish AfD representatives, like Wolfgang Fuhl or Alexander Beresowski. Unfortunately, many Jews feel “at home” in the AfD, because the AfD has never been against Jews. The AfD just wants to stop the Islamisation of society and “take Germany back home”. Germany is for the Germans, as the Jewish State is for the Jews. And these images are pretty similar.

Struggle Against Political Islam

The AfD successfully campaigned for Jewish voters, and this proves the “political reliability” of many Jews and their representatives towards the “Jewish State”. By a journey organised by an FPÖ representative to the Jewish State the former AfD chief Frauke Petry got her “kosher stamp”. In the meantime her actual husband, Marcus Pretzell, attacked political Islam in occasion of a meeting in Koblenz and mentioned the “Jewish State” as model of this struggle, having started since decades. (4)(5)

Where were the Jewish officials? They kept silent, because they were not involved! Instead, they warned against the “deeply ingrained” anti-Semite Muslim immigrants / young Palestinian men. This argument was even parroted by SPD candidate for chancellor, without bringing him votes. (6) In his speech on 3 October Steinmeier claimed that refugees have to accept German history and the responsibility for the security of the state of Israel as part of their new German identity.

What kind of German arrogance! What relation does a refugee or an immigrant have with the German guiltiness or with the questionable claim of caring about the security of this “Jewish State” being so unjust towards their Muslim brothers and sisters? Why does Steinmeier not speak about this injustice of the occupation of Palestine, violating international law?

The 3 October would have been the right date to do this, as the 3 October is the symbol of the fall of Berlin Wall and freedom. This German President, already involved in many questionable acts as SPD politician, does not cut a good figure as German President of all Germans. And it does not help if he holds preaches in churches or is received by the Holy Father at a private audience. In addition, I do not like this closeness between State and Church! For me being a German is another thing!

Where were these umbrella organisations before the elections, when it has been already known for a long time, how often right-wing populists had visited the “Jewish State”, and had affirmed their common goal of struggling with the “Jewish State” against the common enemy of “Islamic extremism”? (7) How can Schuster and his colleagues dare to write such wrong things about their politics of solidarity towards a “Jewish State” which is more right-wing than all right-extremist parties in Europe because it already concretely does what these parties would do, if they won the elections.

Israel calls itself “Jewish State” and wants to be recognised as such; it is a racist state, based on ethnic cleansing and occupation as reason of state. The government is openly based on a type of politics against human dignity, the segregation of minorities, and strikes up as master race. A state manipulating Nazi concepts, having prisons for asylum seekers, keeping thousands of Palestinian in illegal administrative detention without trial, denying Palestinians their legal right of return, and daily displacing Palestinians and Bedouins from their land, and building settlements violating international law. And in this situation these lobbyists speak about right-wing populists they do not want to cooperate with. In a state where people claim for the death for Arabs, right-extremist parties dominate the parliament, where racist expressions are considered as normal, the ministers of the Netanyahu regime want to exclude Arab parties, and call them the “fifth column”.

Right Extremism has almost involved the whole Israeli population

A “Jewish State” where Arabic parties should be prohibited and you openly speak about their transfer, and the word occupation is outlawed, because it does not exist and the whole land should belong to the “Jewish people”. And here rabbis call for the murder of Palestinians, because there is no room for others, since this “holy” land only belongs to the “Jewish people”. And here military rabbis during the Gaza War called for the murder of civilians if it served to save Jewish life. In this State, Palestinians are the enemy image and must be bloody opposed to as terrorists. In Israel almost the whole population is right-extremist.

These few examples are just a drop in the bucket and say nothing about the real suffering of the Palestinian society, about the hopelessness and powerlessness towards the Zionist occupiers, working on their “final solution”, supporting by the community of State. Everyone who dares to speak out is defamed, excluded, and destroyed by the Israel lobby. This can happen to anyone who dares to say the truth.

So if the representatives of the umbrella organisations want to struggle against right extremism in Europa by opposing to the forces threatening “our” European values, “our” freedom”, I would like to ask why they have not started this struggle in the “Jewish State”. This state has been denying freedom to a people for years now, and has been destroying the world peace for decades. Why did they claim for solidarity with the “Jewish State” instead, without opposing to its reprehensible right extremism?

When the President of the Jewish World Congress Ronald S. Lauder tells the entry of the AfD into the German Bundestag “repugnant”, by calling this party a “scandalous movement”, reminding the worst German history, I would like to ask him why it is not scandalous to him to have close relations to the Netanyahu regime by unconditionally supporting it, and by accepting personal gifts from Netanyahu? This regime, ethnically cleaning Muslims, reminds the German regime which at that time ethnically cleaned Jews. I do not want to put the two on one level, but we should at least compare these conditions which are unique in this world, while the “Jewish State” calls itself the “only” democracy in the Middle East. However, it does not want to be judged on this basis.

The poisonous seed sowing now

Jewish “philanthropists” like the US-Jews Nina Rosenwald, the “Sugar Mama”, the millionaire and mother of all Islam hatred, and the Gatestone Institute, one of many think tanks, have been strongly campaigned for hate against Muslims for years now. And as long as Jewish officials keep silent, they will remain implausible and complicit in these racist crimes! (8)(9)

As long as in Germany the freedom of opinion in politics and media will be ignored by the Israel lobby and its motivated philo-Semite supporters, as long as ant-Zionists are accused of anti-Semitism, and anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism are put at the same level, as long as BDS representatives are defamed as anti-Semites, as long as right-wing Israel friends get solidarity, while Israel critics are treated like “leprous” patients…

As long as the attitude towards the “Jewish State” is considered as the standard to evaluate a political point of view ignoring illegal occupation politics…. As long as politics and media act according to the instructions of Jewish officials who determine German thinking, and decide “what is good for Jews and Israel”, the pillars of Islam hatred will stand on solid ground.

