MUST SEE IMAGE …. TO MAIM OR TO KILL

May 28, 2018 at 17:27 (Collective Punishment, Gaza, Israel's Shame)

That is the question ….

This picture illustrates the difference between ordinary bullets and internationally banned bullets used by Israeli snipers to shoot Palestinian protesters in Gaza.

3 Comments

  1. dekish said,

    May 28, 2018 at 19:22

    My God.

  2. Jizmo Onyabhuti said,

    May 28, 2018 at 20:31

    Satan’s children. What do you expect?

  3. Steve M said,

    May 28, 2018 at 20:53

    Ordinary Bullets? What’s that? And Wow, gruesome graphic. And misleading. You show a “bullet” wound, and a “shrapnel” wound. A “bullet” is the component of a cartridge that is expelled forward when a firearm is fired. “Shrapnel” is fragments of a bomb, shell, or other object thrown out by an explosion. These are two completely different wounds, created by two completely different mediums. And you fail to tell us any pertinent information about this sniper ammo. What Caliber is the ammo? What type of Bullet is in the cartridge; FMJ, JHP, OTM? What grain weight is it? You’ve given us NO facts. Just a gruesome graphic of a leg.


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: