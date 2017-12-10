TIME TO FINALLY ERASE ALL TRACES OF PALESTINE

“Now’s the time to put one hundred kilos of explosives in the Mosque of Omar [the Dome of the Rock], and that’s it, once and for all we’ll be done with it.”

The army’s chief rabbi, Shlomo Goren, later Israel’s chief rabbi, immediately after Temple Mount was captured by Israeli paratroopers on June 7, 1967.

*

It Is Time For Everyone To Face Up To The Reality Of Israel’s Ultimate Objective

By William Hanna *

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lmk6oC2CuT0) the international community and the Palestinian leadership which has always placed its own enrichment above the interests of the people it is supposed to represent, expressed outrage at the decision claiming it would destroy the chances for both “peace” and a “two-state solution” which realistically have never actually existed, and never will. Furthermore, It should be remembered that Israel has failed to honour any of the existing accords or resolutions relating to Palestine including the 1947 UN Partition Plan for Palestine and the 1993 Oslo Accord. Following the announcement by U.S. President Trump — a generally acknowledged egocentric, mentally disturbed, racist, and illiterate psychopath — that the U.S. will move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem which it will recognise as Israel’s capital,the international community and the Palestinian leadership which has always placed its own enrichment above the interests of the people it is supposed to represent, expressed outrage at the decision claiming it would destroy the chances for both “peace” and a “two-state solution” which realistically have never actually existed, and never will. Furthermore, It should be remembered that Israel has failed to honour any of the existing accords or resolutions relating to Palestine including the 1947 UN Partition Plan for Palestine and the 1993 Oslo Accord.

*

In the meantime Israel has for almost 70 years continued to stage manage an international theatrical charade of “peace talks” and a “two-state solution” while having no intention whatsoever of committing to either concept which were regarded merely as a means of playing for time to facilitate the gradual larcenous plunder of Palestinian land and the building of more illegal Jewish settlements, thereby ruthlessly pursuing Apartheid policies that are still ongoing to this day. It is hard to conceive how any intelligent, soul-searching individual could possibly believe otherwise, especially given Israel’s irrefutable ethnic cleansing as defined by the United Nations Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect.

*

Apart from Israel’s deliberate Judaisation of Palestine in general and East Jerusalem in particular, there is an even more sinister and internationally ignored Israeli objective which is its fanatical fixation with building a Third Jewish Temple on Temple Mount, otherwise known to Muslims as Haram esh-Sharif and where the Islamic Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque have stood for over 1,300 years.

*

“The Temple Institute is dedicated to all aspects of the Divine commandment for Israel to build a house for G-d’s presence, the Holy Temple, on Mount Moriah in Jerusalem. The range of the Institute’s involvement with this concept includes education, research, activism, and actual preparation. Our goal is firstly, to restore Temple consciousness and reactivate these “forgotten” commandments. We hope that by doing our part, we can participate in the process that will lead to the Holy Temple becoming a reality once more.”

The Temple Institute’s statement of principles. (https://www.templeinstitute.org)

*

Apart from having a team of rabbis, scholars, scientists and other experts in various fields being occupied with research that forms the basis for the creation of the sacred vessels and priestly garments that are fashioned according to the exact biblical requirements, specifically for use in the future Holy Temple, the Institute’s international director believes that a pure red heifer could be used as part of a ritual to bring about the Biblical prophecy of a new Jewish temple on the Mount.

*

(https://www.haaretz.com/opinion/.premium-1.815624). That mindset ensures encouragement and support not only from religious leaders (http://www.hiramicbrotherhood.com/single-post/2015/09/21/The-Sanhedrin-Is-Back-With-A-Vengeance) but also from leading politicians(https://www.globalresearch.ca/israelis-scheming-to-replace-aqsa-mosque-with-third-temple-report/5541388). Such organised dedication to the building of the Third Temple in accordance with contentious biblical prophecies is not restricted to just a few organisations, but is also part of a national mindset specifically geared for the exclusion of Arabs and anything ArabicThat mindset ensures encouragement and support not only from religious leadersbut also from leading politicians

*

During a panel discussion in February 2016 organised by the group Students For The Temple Mount, Deputy Speaker of the Knesset, Oren Hazan said the following:

“If the day comes and I have the opportunity to lead the country, not to mention become the prime minister, I will build the temple on the Temple Mount,”

*

When asked how he would demolish Al-Aqsa mosque and Dome of the Rock in order to make way for a temple, Hazan replied that . . .

“It would not be responsible at this point in time to tell you how we would do it, but I will say it clear and loud: When I have the opportunity to do it, I will.”

*

Understandably, Trump’s controversial decision — which has reversed seven decades of U.S. policy — has also been met by Palestinian protests that Israel always welcomes because it provides it with an excuse to respond with its usual use of excessive military force. At some stage in the future, while Israel is responding to such Palestinian protests, the Islamic monuments on Temple Mount will end up becoming “unintentional collateral damage,” thereby conveniently clearing the way for the building of a Jewish Temple. In the meantime the State of Israel and President Donald Trump will continue to share a common characteristic: they are both undeniably psychopathic as explained in the must read following article by Laurent Guyenot.

*